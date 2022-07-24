‘Is Arshdeep Singh a tourist?’: Twitter furious after Team India hand Avesh Khan ODI debut vs WI

After securing a thrilling three-wicket win over West Indies in the first ODI, Shikhar Dhawan-led India will hope for a much improved show in the second encounter, which is being played in Trinidad on Sunday. The tourists made a small tweak in their winning combination as Avesh Khan will be seen making his India debut in the 50-over format. The 25-year-old pacer has earlier played for India in the shorter format, and has eight wickets under his name in the format. (IND vs WI 2nd ODI LIVE score updates)

Avesh comes in place of Prasidh Krishna, who went wicketless in the opening encounter and conceded 62 runs in his 10 overs. The pacer will share the new-ball duties with Mohammed Siraj.

However, fans were not very impressed with Avesh's inclusion as many lamented the absence of rising star Arshdeep Singh from the XI. Arshdeep has been part of India's plan ever since his promising outing in the previous edition of the Indian Premier League. However, the left-arm pacer is yet to receive the push fans would have expected from the team management.

Arshdeep Singh give a very good performance in t20 debut but i dont know why is still not getting chances........So bad decision by Rahul Dravid ....😐 — Debasis (@Debasis59806786) July 24, 2022

Arshdeep robbed 😭 — Ashubh man bill Popa 😎🔥 (@69popa_) July 24, 2022

What about A. Singh? Is he a tourist? From Ireland to England to West Indies he got one chance & he took 2 wickets. Why this sort of favouritism? What will happen to his future? In 3 tour he got 1 match, why? Why Khan given chance after chance? In a placid wicket Singh better. — Shankar B (@Shankar45123900) July 24, 2022

Damn !! Arshdeep singh is underrated and the injustice continues... — Simr 😎🦅 (@Jatt_vibe) July 24, 2022

Meanwhile, West Indies won the toss and opted to bat first.

