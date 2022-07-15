'You put the gun on Virat's shoulders and keep others safe': Ex-Pakistan captain's huge statement on Ganguly's comments

Team India endured a heavy 100-run defeat in the second ODI of the series against England, as the hosts levelled the three-match series 1-1. After being bowled out on 246, England rode on a brilliant bowling outing from Reece Topley – who took six wickets in the innings – to fold India for 146. The game saw the return of India star Virat Kohli after he was forced to miss the opening ODI due to a groin injury; however, struggles continued for the batting great as he was dismissed on 16.

Kohli's rough patch has drawn the attention of cricket community around the world, with many former cricketers opining on the potential reasons behind the India batter's struggles. Following India's defeat on Thursday, former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif also spoke about Kohli, insisting that the player needs to consult the best coaches in India and further drawing the similarity in situations of Kohli and New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson.

“Modern-day cricket is different. Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Kohli, Rohit Sharma.. everyone has some weakness or the other and they are exposed soon enough because of the technology we have now. But they haven't changed their game. Kane Williamson is enduring a similar phase as Kohli. Short of length deliveries are a weakness for him. They all have to go to their basics, you need to consult your best coaches and work on your weaknesses,” Latif said on his official YouTube channel.

The former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter further talked about the comments made by Sourav Ganguly on Thursday over Kohli's struggles. The BCCI President had said that the India star needs to find his way out of the rough patch, and Latif was critical of the statement, insisting that the 33-year-old India batter is being made a scapegoat.

“You are talking about one player, but the entire Indian team isn't winning consistently either. You are putting the gun on Virat's shoulders and keeping the other players safe. You look at the 2019 World Cup, 2021 T20 World Cup.. even when Virat didn't perform, what were the others doing?” Latif said.

India had endured a disappointing outing in the last year's T20 World Cup, losing to Pakistan and New Zealand in their opening two games and eventually being knocked out in the group stage.

Kohli, meanwhile, will be on a break during India's tour of the West Indies as he has been rested for both, the ODIs and T20Is alongside Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal.

