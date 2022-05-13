‘You've taught me all this in commentary box': Dinesh Karthik's savage reply to Ex-New Zealand cricketer

Dinesh Karthik is having a dream IPL 2022 both on and off the field. The Royal Challengers Bangalore wicketkeeper-batter, who has made a strong case for making a comeback to the Indian side on the back of some stunning performances in this IPL, showed his lighter side on Friday. Karthik gave a savage reply to former New Zealand pacer Simon Doull, who is working as a broadcaster in the cash-rich tournament. Karthik said he is just following what Doull 'taught' him during his commentary stint last year when asked about his preparations.

Here is the conversation that took place between Karthik and Doull minutes before the start of RCB vs PBKS match at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

RCB vs PBKS Live Score

Simon Doull: "Your strike rate this season has been unbelievable. Are you practising any different? How are you setting yourself up for these end of the innings role?"

Dinesh Karthik: "These are all the things that you've taught me in the commentary box last year. It's just coming around.

Simon Doull: "Come on. What are you doing to train?"

Dinesh Karthik: "So basically, before the season me and my coach worked out that we needed to do something different because we were probably getting a bit predictable so we thought of doing things differently."

Karthik has been given a specific role of playing as a finisher for RCB and he has done a remarkable job so far, scoring 272 runs in 12 matches at a strike rate of 200.

"I do both (premeditate and react) according to the situation I try to keep a mix and match," Karthik said when asked about his shot selection.

The Tamil Nadu veteran, who has time and again mentioned his dreams of making a comeback to the Indian white-ball setup, said, he is trying to do everything in his capacity to achieve his goal.

"It's really important that you keep contributing to the team have a bigger role in the mind. Obviously, I have a vision which I want to achieve and I am trying my best to achieve that and in the process do whatever I can in whichever game I play," Karthik said.

