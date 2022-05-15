‘You used all your experience of 80 odd Tests…': Veteran India batter impresses KKR mentor David Hussey

Two-time Indian Premier League (IPL) winners Kolkata Knight Riders have not had the desired campaign this time around but emphatic wins in their previous two encounters has surely lifted the spirit among the fans. The Shreyas Iyer-led unit defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) by 52 runs and secured another dominant 54-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to keep their play-offs hope intact. (IPL 2022 full coverage)

While Pat Cummins stole the show against MI, emerging as the game changer, Andre Russell showcased great all-round display against SRH.

However, what caught the eyes of team mentor David Hussey was Ajinkya Rahane's determination against SRH, which the ex-Australian cricketer believes can be a good learning lesson for others.

Rahane, who scored 28 off 24 deliveries against the Kane Williamson-led unit, looked in discomfort during the clash but he continued to play despite the pain.

“The other learning I’d like to play is Jinks (Ajinkya).

"Now mate, one lesson you provided for everybody – we are all hurting for you, you have done your hamstring or whatever you have done I don’t know yet. However, you used all your experience of 80 odd Tests, so many ODIs and T20s for your country,” Hussey said in a video posted by KKR on social media.

“He stayed out there to realize what you need which was just swing and try and get as many runs as you possibly could. Because you knew, you couldn’t get back out. Great learning for everybody, if you are injured, don’t come back, just start swinging out there and try to get as many as possible,” he added.

Rahane, who has not been a regular from the KKR camp, has made seven appearances in the season, in which he has accumulated 133 runs at a strike-rate of slightly above 100.

