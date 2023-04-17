‘You were my first Instagram DP’: Dale Steyn's classy act on meeting two IPL juniors - Watch

Dale Steyn is regarded as one of the most fearsome pace bowlers in modern era cricket and those who've grown watching him play know the reason. However, for those unversed with Steyn's qualities, the South Africa legend could constantly click 150kmph, swung the ball both ways, also had deadly yorkers and bouncers stacked in his artillery, thus making him a complete package.

File photo of Dale Steyn.(Twitter/Sunrisers)

In fact in a career spanning for almost two decades, Steyn made notable contribution to South Africa cricket and has 699 international wickets under his name in all three format combined. Such was Steyn's control that he once defended seven runs off the final over during a T20 World Cup clash between South Africa and New Zealand.

While this is his international record, Steyn is not a new customer to the lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL). Steyn made a total of 95 IPL appearance, represented four franchise, one of which is now defunct. Steyn accounted for 97 wickets during his stint in the IPL and ranks among the quickest bowler the tournament has ever seen.

Steyn hung his boots in 2021 but still remains devoted to the sport but now as a bowling coach. He is also a part of the ongoing edition of IPL as the bowling coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), who are currently placed ninth on the points table.

However, a legend like Steyn doesn't limit his service to SRH and is always ready to help when approached. In a video shared by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on their social media channels, Steyn can be seen imparting knowledge to two uncapped Indian cricketers Vaibhav Arora and Kulwant Khejroliya.

In the video, Steyn can be heard saying Khejroliya that he can ring the former Proteas international anytime he needs a help.

Steyn patting Khejroliya's hand sid: “You got my number? You know, just message anytime you want. Give me a call if you ever need help.”

Arora then interrupts, points towards Steyn and said: “You were my first Instagram DP," an information that left Steyn surprised.

The video was shot most likely after the match between KKR and SRH, which the latter won by 23 runs.

Both Vaibhav and Khejroliya are yet to get a chance as KKR find themselves at the fifth position, with two wins from five outings.

