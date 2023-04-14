Home / Cricket / KKR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders look to keep up momentum after miracle win vs Gujarat Titans
KKR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders look to keep up momentum after miracle win vs Gujarat Titans

cricket
Updated on Apr 14, 2023 04:35 PM IST

KKR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: Follow live score and latest updates of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Today's IPL Match scorecard.

KKR vs SRH Live Cricket Score IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Latest Updates
KKR vs SRH Live Cricket Score IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Latest Updates
ByHT Sports Desk
IPL 2023 KKR vs SRH Live Score: Kolkata Knight Riders face Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 19 of IPL 2023, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, on Friday. KKR are currently fourth in the IPL 2023 points table with four points in three matches, packed with two wins and a defeat. Meanwhile, SRH are ninth in the standings with two points from three games, including a victory and two defeats. Led by Nitish Rana, KKR began their campaign with a defeat vs Punjab Kings, but then bounced back with two consecutive wins. Meanwhile, Aiden Markram-led SRH began their season with back-to-back defeats and then finally found their first win vs PBKS.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 14, 2023 04:35 PM IST

    KKR vs SRH Live Score: Head to head record 

  • Apr 14, 2023 04:20 PM IST

    IPL Live score: The venue

    KKR have hosted just one game at the Eden Gardens this season and that was one in which Shardul Thakur batted like AB de Villiers and RCB then completely disintegrated against the spin prowess of Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine and impact player Suyash Sharma.

  • Apr 14, 2023 03:58 PM IST

    IPL 2023 Live score: Harry Brook danger

    13, 3 and 13 are how Harry Brook's scores read at the moment in the IPL. Clearly the Englishman is yet to get going in the tournament but this could be the perfect chance to ride the wave of positivity that SRH have come across after their victory in the previous match.  

  • Apr 14, 2023 03:37 PM IST

    KKR vs SRH Live Score: SRH hoping for 2nd win

    SRH lost both their opening games but the team came together quite spectacularly in their previous one. Mayank Markande took four wickets as they restricted Punjab Kings to a score of 143/9, despite their captain Shikhar Dhawan scoring an unbeaten 99. Rahul Tripathi's unbeaten 74 off 48 then helped them chase down the target with eight wickets and nearly three overs in hand.

  • Apr 14, 2023 03:20 PM IST

    IPL Live score: KKR full squad

    Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Suyash Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Tim Southee, Mandeep Singh, Jason Roy, Litton Das, David Wiese, Anukul Roy, Kulwant Khejroliya, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana

  • Apr 14, 2023 03:16 PM IST

    IPL 2023 Live score: SRH full squad

    Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, Glenn Phillips, Samarth Vyas, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Dagar, Upendra Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Vivrant Sharma

  • Apr 14, 2023 03:13 PM IST

    KKR vs SRH Live Score: KKR's GT heist

    Rinku Singh came on strike with KKR needing 28 to win off the last five balls of their previous match which was against defending champions Gujarat Titans. What happened next, is something that elevated that game to being arguably the greatest IPL match of all time. Rinku smacked all five of the balls for sixes and KKR won the match by three wickets. Wonder if they have come back to earth since that win. 

  • Apr 14, 2023 02:57 PM IST

    KKR vs SRH Live Score IPL 2023: Squads

    KKR: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Suyash Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Tim Southee, Mandeep Singh, Jason Roy, Litton Das, David Wiese, Anukul Roy, Kulwant Khejroliya, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana

    SRH: Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, Glenn Phillips, Samarth Vyas, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Dagar, Upendra Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Vivrant Sharma

  • Apr 14, 2023 02:49 PM IST

    KKR vs SRH Live Score IPL 2023: Hello and good afternoon everyone!

    Hello and good afternoon everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's IPL 2023 match between KKR and SRH, straight from Kolkata. Stay tuned folks for an exciting cricket match!

