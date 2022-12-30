‘You were the Sun in the football Solar System': Jayasuriya, Tendulkar and others pay tributes to Pele after his death

Three-time FIFA World Cup winner Pele breathed his last on Thursday. At 82 years of age, the legendary Brazil striker was battling colon cancer and other body ailments at Albert Einstein Israelite Hospital, São Paulo in Brazil. Also known as 'Black Pearl', he is considered to be one of the greatest footballers to ever play the game.

As the news of Pele's tragic death spread, condolences and heart-felt wishes poured in from across the world. Several cricketers also paid their tribute to the departed soul on social media, acknowledging Pele's greatness and immense contribution to football.

Former India captain Sachin Tendulkar wished Pele on Twitter and wrote "A great loss to not just football but to the whole world of sports. There will never be another! Your legacy will live on forever. Rest in Peace Pele!".

Cricket World Cup winner, Yuvraj Singh tweeted "Thank you for everything #Legend. You will be missed forever. A three time world-cup winning footballer and a timeless beauty on the field. You were the reason millions started playing the game. Rest in peace the #GOAT #Pele".

Cricketer Dinesh Karthik called Pele a 'magician' and 'legend' in his homage on Twitter.

"The magician who made football famous all over the globe. Rest in peace Legend.#Pele," wrote Karthik.

Legendary Sri Lanka captain Sanath Jayasuriya called Pele 'irreplaceable' and compared him to the Sun in the solar system in his wish for the Brazilian.

"No one will ever replace you. You were the sun in the football solar system. RIP Pele !," tweeted Jayasuriya.

Former India cricketer and head coach Ravi Shastri wrote on Twitter "Irreplaceable loss to the sporting world.The heartbeat of football. A magician who mesmerized and inspired generations! A proper Legend #Pele RIP King".

2011 Cricket World Cup winner Virender Sehwag tweeted "A Magician on the field and one of the greatest sportspersons to have graced the planet. Heartfelt condolences to his family and well wishers all around the world. #Pele" in honour of the Brazil legend.

India cricketer Suryakumar Yadav wrote "You will be missed, king.Your are an inspiration, an icon, a legend. Your legacy will live forever".

Brazil's Pele made his international debut at the age of 16 and ended his career as the all-time leading goal scorer for the team, scoring 77 goals in 92 matches.

