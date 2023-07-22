'You were wronged?': Jonny Bairstow left annoyed with journalist's Lord's controversial stumping question

Jonny Bairstow was in hot form on Day 3 of the ongoing fourth Ashes Test, as England posted a post innings total of 592, in response to Australia's 317 at Old Trafford in Manchester. The wicketkeeper-batter smacked an unbeaten knock of 99 runs off 81 balls, narrowly missing out on a ton, also hammering 10 fours and four sixes.

Jonny Bairstow speaks during a media interaction.

Mark Wood was in fiery form during Australia's second innings, bagging a three-wicket haul. He accounted for the dismissals of Usman Khawaja (18), Steve Smith (17) and Travis Head (1). Marnus Labuschagne (44*) and Mitchell Marsh(1*) remained unbeaten as Australia posted 113/4 at Stumps on Day 3, and trail by 162 runs.

Bairstow was in no mood to talk about his controversial dismissal in the second Test during the media interaction after Stumps on Day 3. A journalist asked, "We haven't spoken to you since everything that happened at Lord's."

Bairstow simply replied, "I got no comment on it."

The journalist continued, "But you haven't felt like you were wronged?"

"Like I said, I have got no comment," stated Bairstow.

During the second innings of the second Ashes Test, Bairstow was dismissed in controversial manner, departing for 10 runs off 22 deliveries. Receiving a delivery from Cameron Green, Bairstow ducked and walked out of the crease thinking that the umpire had called for the over. But Aussie wicketkeeper Alex Carey collected the ball and under-armed it at the batter's end, hitting the wickets.

The third umpire was called into action and the side-on replays confirmed that Bairstow was way out of his crease when the ball hit the stumps, which left the 33-year-old shell-shocked. England ended up losing the match by 43 runs, but staged a comeback to win the third Test match. Trailing 1-2, the hosts will be looking to stage a comeback in the ongoing fourth test.

