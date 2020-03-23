‘Quarantine or jail’: Gautam Gambhir proposes strict measures as people continue to flout COVID-19 lockdown rules

cricket

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the citizens to observe a self-imposed Janta Curfew on March 22 to curb the spread of Covid-19. The call for the curfew received an overwhelming response from the citizens as the streets and markets observed a deserted look all around the country. However, at 5 pm the people came out of their homes to show their gratitude to the essential service providers who are operating on a war footing against the highly contagious disease.

But some miscreants openly flouted the rules and began procession on the streets, making the moment a celebration time. Several videos were shared which showed a large number of people going out on the streets and engaging in celebrations. There are calls for self-isolation by the authorities but some have refused to adhere to the rules.

Former cricketer and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir posted a strongly-worded message which urged for strict action against the miscreants who continue to be a threat to society.

‘You will also go and take your family too! Quarantine or jail! Do not be a threat to the whole society and stay at home! The battle is not with jobs and business, but with life! Those who provide essential services should not be disturbed. Follow the Lockdown!! Jai Hind,’ Gambhir wrote on Twitter.

खुद भी जाएँगे और परिवार को भी ले जाएँगे !

Quarantine या जेल !



पूरे समाज पर ख़तरा ना बने और घर पर रहें ! जंग नौकरी और व्यापार से नहीं, ज़िंदगी से है ! ज़रूरी सेवायें देने वाले परेशान ना हों इसका भी ध्यान रखें !

LOCKDOWN !!!! का पालन करें

जय हिंद 🇮🇳 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) March 23, 2020

The central government has asked states to strictly enforce lockdown in various cities in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, as the number of Covid-19 infected people crossed 400 on Monday.

In a note to state governments, the Centre has asked them to take legal action against those who are found violating the lockdown orders.

“States have been asked to strictly enforce the lockdown in the areas where it has been announced. Legal action will be taken against violators,” a tweet by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) read on Monday.