'You won’t fool fans with such': Pietersen alleges 'dishonesty' over England injury report after 'disrespect India' rant

After tearing apart the visiting England team, who incurred a 0-3 whitewash in an ODI series against India in the lead-up to the Champions Trophy, accusing the Jos Buttler-led side of disrespecting the host nation, Kevin Pietersen took an aim at media after he was sent a report that the tourists had skipped training sessions while on tour due to injury concerns. Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen lashed out at Jos Buttler and Co.(PTI)

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri was the first to bring to light during commentary on Wednesday, in the third game of the series in Ahmedabad, that England players had just one net session during the entire ODI series, where they were blanked 0-3.

Pietersen, speaking to the broadcasters after the game, where England lost by 142 runs, lashed out at the players over their lack of commitment. He then savaged Buttler and his men for indulging in golf on the tour instead of practising for the matches.

"I'm gutted that I've to say that you disrespect Indian conditions and India so much. I'm absolutely gutted from an Englishman's point of view," he said.

'You won’t fool the fan with such!'

In the wake of the viral revelation, Pietersen shared on social media that he was sent an article by an English journalist, who claimed that England players only skipped net sessions due to injury concerns and quick turnaround between games.

The former England batter blasted the article, labelling it "rubbish" and alleged "dishonesty" from media.

He wrote: “Just got sent an article where a leading UK journo has said that Shastri & I got it wrong last night when discussing England not training. Reason - injuries and quick turnaround between games…! Do me a f*****g favour! Stop writing about cricket if you’re going to write such rubbish. Injuries are part of sport and this schedule is like every bilateral series almost ever played. Injuries are NOT stopping batters from batting against net bowlers and learning the art of playing spin. And that’s where they should have been to IMPROVE! Trust me on this one as it saved my career against spin! It seems the journos are in cahoots with what we’re trying to be brainwashed into believing! You won’t fool the fan with such!”

Despite England players facing the wrath of Pietersen, the latter hoped for a turnaround in the Champions Trophy.

"Anyway, I hope England can turn on the switch that’s needed to win the champions trophy over the next few weeks. I really hope they do cos I do love the players and they have so much talent," he added.