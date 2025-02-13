‘You disrespect India so much’: Furious Kevin Pietersen ‘flabbergasted’, says ‘no English player gets on a plane…’

Team India produced a solid performance in the third and final ODI of the series against England, registering a comprehensive 142-run win in Ahmedabad to secure a 3-0 series win. England endured a tough outing throughout the series, facing largely one-sided defeats in all of the three matches; to make it worse, former India head coach Ravi Shastri, who was on commentary duties in the final ODI, revealed that England players took part in only one practice session throughout the series. Kevin Pietersen was absolutely furious with England players 'disrespecting' India(PTI)

"From what I've heard, England have had just one net session this entire trip, if not any. If you're not prepared to do the hard yards, you're not going to improve,” Shastri had said on-air as England endured a collapse in the final ODI.

Kevin Pietersen, the former England captain, reacted strongly to the claim from Shastri, as he tore into the English players for their lack of commitment. Speaking after England's defeat on Disney+ Hotstar, Pietersen said he was “absolutely flabbergasted” when he realised England players only took to nets once.

“Ravi Shastri and I were talking upstairs that these guys would've at least practiced in last week or so. They've had one practice session, the day before the Nagpur game, they haven't practiced since. There's only one batter – Joe Root – who had a net. I'm sorry, but you can't come into the subcontinent, keep making the same mistakes, and then decide I'm not going to practice,” said Pietersen.

“There's not a single sportsman, man or woman, who goes into a series and decides I'm going to get better without practice. I'm sorry, I'm just so so sorry. I was flabbergasted when I heard that England have not practiced since the first game. Absolutely flabbergasted.”

‘You have so much disrespect for Indian conditions and India…’

Pietersen also took a dig at England players playing “golf" instead of taking part in net sessions despite the disappointing defeats.

“I get it, enjoy yourself. These are the best times of your life. Play golf, have the best of your time. Really enjoy playing for England. But by crikey, you get paid to score runs. You get paid to win games of cricket. You don't get paid to play golf. This isn't a golf tour, this is a cricket tour,” said the former English captain.

“You practice, so that you leave on the flight tomorrow, knowing that I've given my absolute everything to win a game of cricket for England. There isn't one person in that England dressing room that can get on the plane tomorrow – maybe Joe Root is one because he practised – but there's no one English player that gets on the plane tomorrow and say they gave their best to win for England. And that, for me, is sad.”

During the T20I series, England batter Harry Brook spoke about the air quality levels in Kolkata and hinted that it hampered his vision as he was dismissed against Varun Chakaravarthy. However, Brook performed poorly throughout the series, and Pietersen expressed his anger at the England players “disrespecting” India.

“No, really. I'm gutted that I've to say that you disrespect Indian conditions and India so much. I'm absolutely gutted from an Englishman's point of view,” said Pietersen.