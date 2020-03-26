‘You would hope...’: Michael Vaughan speaks out on fate of T20 World Cup amid coronavirus pandemic

cricket

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 15:35 IST

Former England captain Michael Vaughan stated one shouldn’t get hopes up regarding the ICC T20 World Cup which is scheduled to take place in Australia this year. The showpiece event involving 16 teams is to be played between October 18 to November 15, however it’s fate has been put in jeopardy due to the outbreak of coronavirus. More than 460,000 have been infected by the virus while in excess of 21,000 have lost their lives worldwide. These numbers keep on increasing everyday as the entire globe is suffering the wrath of it.

Vaughan believes these are unprecedented times and the T20 World Cup could also be hit later in the year. “The most important thing when we start talking about sport is that it’s really secondary to what’s happening to many people around the world,” Vaughan told Fox League Live on Thursday.

“You would hope it’s going to be okay by then but you just don’t know,” Vaughan said about T20 World Cup. “These are unprecedented times. “The advice that we’re getting here is changing daily. Only two weeks ago we were all thinking it was just a real bad case of the flu, then a few days later reality started to sink in for many of us that it was a lot worse than that.”

The world’s sporting calender has been ruined due coronavirus, in a year when several multi-national events were scheduled to take place. All bilateral cricket series have been called off while national T20 leagues have also been hit. The start of Indian Premier League was pushed back to April 15 from March 29, however, it remains unlikely that it will start on that particular day.

Other sporting event likes Euro 2020 and Olympics 2020 have also been postponed till next year due to the massive threat posed by Covid-19.