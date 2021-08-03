'You'd never see Ganguly do that': Anderson on Pant's 'fearlessness' ahead of India vs England first Test

Commenting on how IPL has given rise to a new generation of ‘fearless’ cricketers, England legend James Anderson cited the example of India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant. Recalling the outrageous reverse sweep that Pant played against Anderson earlier this year, the veteran England seamer said someone like a Sourav Ganguly would never have attempted something like that.

"Use Rishabh Pant as an example, reverse sweeping me in the last tour of India with a new ball and you never see Sourav Ganguly do that.

"So, it is something that is exciting to see, it is a different challenge as well for bowlers, when you get this sort of style of player who is not afraid to go over the top in Test cricket, or play extravagant shots. I think it is great for the viewer at home to watch," Anderson said in a select-media interaction ahead of the first India-England Test starting on Wednesday.

Pant had reverse swept Anderson over the slips on Day 2 of the India vs England fourth Test match Ahmedabad when the visitors had just taken the new ball with the hope of making further inroads.

Anderson, who has picked up a record 617 wickets in 162 Tests, said he has played against a generation of batsmen who have had different ways of batting against him.

"It is something that I feel fortunate to have done and it has been a real experience, playing against different generations of batters.

"I think IPL generation of players, you can definitely see a difference and a more fearless approach, not scared of playing any shot in any format okay.

The veteran seamer refused to single out any Indian batsman ahead of the series and maintained that the team has a very strong batting line-up.

"India have a very strong batting line up and as an opposition you don't want to single out players because they have quality batsmen right throughout.

"Kohli is obviously an important wicket since he is the captain and the positive influence he has on the team. Pujara is someone who can stay at the crease for long time and holds things together. So yes, he's an important wicket.

"But if you look through the whole squad, the guys who are going to miss out have huge quality and it's very difficult to single one batsman out. We have got to make a plan for everyone and every wicket is important," elaborated Anderson.