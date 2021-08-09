‘You’ll see more 5-wicket hauls from him in this series’: Ashish Nehra lauds Jasprit Bumrah's heroics in Nottingham Test

Former India pacer Ashish Nehra has lauded Jasprit Bumrah for his outstanding bowling show in the first Test against England that ended in a draw on Sunday. The right-arm quick returned with a total of 9 wickets in his pocket and is currently leading the wicket-taker of the series.

However, a couple of months ago, Bumrah had a tough time with the bowl. In the ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand, he failed to scalp even a single wicket and received criticism from cricket pundits and the fans. But Nehra says he never doubted the Indian pacer’s skills despite the fact that he couldn’t impress in Southampton against Kane Williamson & Co.

“There was some criticism of Jasprit Bumrah, that he is not looking in good form. But I never felt like that. I was never worried and I never felt that we should discuss that his bowling is not going good. It was a matter of time. Once you get two-three wickets, you will see the same Jasprit Bumrah. He showed once again what he is known for,” said Nehra while speaking on Sony Sports Network.

“If you see the last one to one-and-a-half years, there have been a lot of problems in the world. It has been start-stop for the players, the bubble is not easy for any player, whether it is a batsman or a bowler, and fast bowling is a thing where you need a little more time to get your rhythm,” he added.

Nehra further opined that Bumrah has the qualities to provide breakthroughs whenever the team needs one. The former added that the 27-year-old will surely pick more five-wicket hauls in the rest of the games in the series.

“The sort of bowler Jasprit Bumrah is, you will see more five-wicket hauls from him in this series. Forget the numbers, it can be four, six or three. Once again, his bowling was praiseworthy and the best thing about him is that he knows very well when to put in the extra effort in Test cricket,” Nehra said.

“If you see the second innings, he took one wicket at the start but after that when there was a partnership between Sibley and Joe Root, who broke it - Jasprit Bumrah. As a captain, you want a bowler who gets a breakthrough whenever the team requires,” he added.