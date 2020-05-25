Young Sri Lanka pacer Shehan Madushanka detained for possession of heroin

cricket

Updated: May 25, 2020 18:16 IST

Shehan Madushanka, the Sri Lanka fast bowler who made headlines by grabbing a hat-trick on international debut, has been detained by Sri Lanka Police on a charge of possession of heroin.

As per the officials, approximately 2.5 grams of heroin was found with Madushanka when he was stopped by the police for driving around the town of Pannala with another person on Sunday, at a time when a nationwide curfew has been imposed. He will be kept in custody for a period of two weeks, sentenced by a magistrate.

The rookie fast bowler was selected in Sri Lanka’s squad for the tri-series featuring Bangladesh and Pakistan due to his promising pace. In fact, prior to his ODI debut against Bangladesh, Madushanka had played just three First-Class and three List-A games.

His international debut was during the final of the tri-series where Madushanka dismissed Mashrafe Mortaza, Rubel Hossain and allrounder Mahmudullah off three successive balls to close out the tournament.