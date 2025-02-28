Younis Khan ditched Pakistan to mentor Afghanistan as ex-PAK captain reveals brutal snub: 'No financial benefits here'

Younis Khan was appointed as Afghanistan's mentor ahead of the Champions Trophy, and the side is reaping rewards of the arrival of Pakistan's batting legend, as it registered a brilliant victory over England on Wednesday to stay alive in the tournament. Khan's move to Afghanistan, however, has sparked significant discussion – particularly after Afghanistan's win – with former cricketer Rashid Latif shedding light on the same. Younis Khan (C) with head coach Jonathan Trott (L) and captain Hashamtullah Shahidi (R) during Champions Trophy(X/ACBOfficials)

Latif revealed that Khan turned down an opportunity to work with Pakistan, who were eliminated from the tournament earlier this week.

"Younis Khan said no to Pakistan cricket to work with Afghanistan. There will be no financial benefits here," Latif stated on Pakistan's TV show ‘Haarna Mana Hai’.

Afghanistan’s decision to appoint Younis as a mentor followed a pattern they have adopted in recent ICC events. As the Champions Trophy is being held in Pakistan, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) saw value in having a seasoned host nation cricketer in their camp.

"Since the Champions Trophy is being held in Pakistan, it was required to assign a talented and experienced player as a mentor from the hosting country. We already had efficient experience with hosting countries' mentors in ODI World Cup 2023 and T20I World Cup 2024," ACB chief executive Naseeb Khan had explained at the time of Younis’ appointment.

This strategy has worked well for Afghanistan in the past. During the 2023 ODI World Cup in India, they brought in Ajay Jadeja, and for the 2024 T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies, they roped in West Indies great Dwayne Bravo.

Both appointments yielded strong performances, reinforcing Afghanistan’s growing reputation as a force to be reckoned with in international cricket.

Afghanistan's brilliant win

The impact of Younis Khan’s mentorship was on display when Afghanistan stunned England in a high-stakes Champions Trophy encounter. Ibrahim Zadran's remarkable 177 laid the foundation, while Azmatullah Omarzai’s five-wicket haul sealed an eight-run victory.

Despite Joe Root’s valiant century, England fell short in their 326-run chase, marking another defining moment in Afghanistan’s cricketing rise.

Afghanistan’s success against established cricketing powerhouses is no longer considered an upset, and the side will be looking to secure its maiden Champions Trophy semi-final berth when it meets Australia in another must-win clash on Friday in Lahore.