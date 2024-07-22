Younis Khan reveals police shifted Pakistani players to another island after Bob Woolmer's death: ‘Torture for us’

ICC's World Cup carnival in the Caribbean was brought to a terrible halt on March 18, 2007 - the day after Pakistan suffered a shocking exit from the showpiece event. Bob Woolmer, the then coach of the Pakistan side, was found unconscious in his hotel bathroom. He later died in hospital. The ex-Pakistan head coach was 58. A feeling of deep sadness fell over the entire cricket fraternity when Woolmer passed away. According to Younis, Woolmer would have taken the Pakistan cricket team to greater heights(AFP-Getty Images)

Younis Khan, a member of the crestfallen side at the 2007 World Cup, has no doubts that if Woolmer had remained head coach, Pakistan cricket would have been very different today. Less than 24 hours after Pakistan were dumped out of the ICC World Cup, Woolmer was found dead in his hotel room in Jamaica. Pakistan's heartbreaking defeat to minnows Ireland sanctioned the premature exit of the Green Army at the time.

'It was like torture for us there'

According to Younis, Woolmer would have taken the Pakistan cricket team to greater heights. Speaking to a Pakistani TV channel, former skipper Younis revealed that players were shifted to another island after Woolmer's death. The members of the Pakistani team were questioned for three days by the local police. “It was like a torture for us there. While I fully understand the responsibilities a player has to show as an ambassador of his country, it should be the other way round... authorities must also look after us,” Younis recalled.

Painful World Cup exit

What players had to undergo in the Caribbean after Woolmer's demise changed Younis' mind about leading the Pakistani side. Younis credited Woolmer for mentally preparing him to lead Pakistan for a long period across formats. Inzamam-ul-Haq's Pakistan side was outplayed by Ireland in the low-scoring encounter at Kingston. Younis, Pakistan's highest Test run-getter, was dismissed for a three-ball duck in Ireland's three-wicket win over the 1992 world champions.

'We didn't sit together'

"I was very close to Bob (Woolmer) and it was our daily routine to sit down together after a match or nets to discuss cricket. Unfortunately, the night he passed away, we didn't sit together as we had lost to Ireland. I was also out for a duck and was very upset with myself. So, I went to my room and locked myself in. Next day, I didn't see him at breakfast and later we learnt about his death," Younis mentioned.