‘Younis, Shahid, Misbah would have won World Cup’: Akmal takes brutal shot at Babar's captaincy in viral video - Watch

Pakistan's inconsistency once again led to their downfall in the ongoing edition of the men's ICC cricket World Cup. Despite assembling a formidable unit and many predicting them as semifinal contenders, Pakistan barely posed a threat. The team secured four wins in nine league encounters and finished fifth on the ten-team points table.

Kamran Akmal

The disastrous campaign led to stern criticism from fans and experts, with many directly targeting skipper Babar Azam. Many have questioned Babar's role as captain, also leading to speculations of a possible reshuffle in the captaincy position.

As Babar continues to receive flak for his team's dismal show at the world stage, ex-Pakistan wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal launched another scathing attack on the current skipper. Comparing Babar's potential with few, who not very long ago were serving Pakistan in a similar role, Akmal said had the fans shown similar support to them the country would have at least won a World Cup or a major ICC event.

“The amount of support Babar and this team got from fans in the last three years, had they shown the same support to Younis (Khan), Shahid (Afridi), Misbah (Misbah ul Haq), these guys would have won you a World Cup,” said Kamran Akmal, which is reported to be at a reception in Karachi on Monday.

It was also attended by Akmal's former teammates Shoaib Malik and Younis Khan in attendance.

Akmal is among the ones, who feels Babar should relinquish his captaincy and advocated the idea of separate captains for different formats. “He has to make up his mind. What the Pakistan Cricket Board decides is something different. But he has to realise that captaining the team and being the main batsman is not everyone's cup of tea.

"I think we need to have separate captains for red and white-ball formats," he added.

