'You're a fast bowler and your strength is a slower one? Beyond my understanding': Ex-Pakistan captain bashes India duo

Team India faced a tough four-wicket defeat in the first T20I against Australia in Mohali on Tuesday. India posted a strong score of 208/6 in 20 overs but were outclassed by a superior batting performance from the Aussies, as Cameron Green scored a half-century while opening the innings (61), while Matthew Wade finished strongly with an unbeaten 45 to take the visitors home in the run-chase. India's pace attack came under scrutiny yet again with Bhuvneshwar Kumar conceding 52 runs in four overs, while comeback-man Harshal Patel also proving expensive (0/49).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt spoke in detail about India's disappointing outing with the ball in the game, and brutally took down the pace duo of Bhuvneshwar and Harshal. Butt believes that the 32-year-old Bhuvneshwar cannot pose a threat to a “decent” batting order, insisting that his 5/4 against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup earlier this month came primarily due to a weaker batting lineup, as well as the nature of the pitch.

Also read: Virat Kohli’s shell-shocked reaction to Umesh Yadav getting smashed for 4 consecutive fours triggers memefest on Twitter

“I just can't understand how you can bring Bhuvneshwar Kumar to defend in key overs. It's not worth it. Neither he has pace, nor he can reverse-swing the ball. That was Afghanistan, it was a different pitch. He can be dangerous with new ball when there is movement. Once the powerplay is over, he cannot pose a threat to opposition that has a decent batting order,” Butt said on his official YouTube channel.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The former Pakistan skipper also talked about Harshal Patel, stating that it was “beyond his understanding” that a fast bowlers specializes in slower deliveries.

“You have Siraj, you have Umran Malik. Umesh also bowled better. The bowlers they are banking on, I don't think they are reliable. He gave away 52 runs in four overs, Harshal also gave away 40. You are a fast bowler, and your strength is a slower one. This is beyond my understanding,” said Butt.

“This is not a good thing for a fast bowler. I didn't notice anything that can threaten a batsman. Pitch was really good, the ball was coming good onto the bat. India batted well and Australia played even better.”

India still await the return of Jasprit Bumrah who has been away from action since the tour of England in July. Bumrah is a part of the squad for the Australia series and is expected to feature in the remaining games. The second T20I of the three-match series takes place in Nagpur on September 23.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON