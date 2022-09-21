Home / Cricket / Virat Kohli’s shell-shocked reaction to Umesh Yadav getting smashed for 4 consecutive fours triggers memefest on Twitter

cricket
Updated on Sep 21, 2022

India vs Australia: Umesh Yadav was smacked for four consecutive fours during the second over of Australia's chase, and it left Virat Kohli shellshocked. Since then, fans have taken to Twitter to make memes on the moment.

Virat Kohli reacts during India vs Australia 1st T20I on Tuesday.(Twitter (Screengrab))
Team India had a disappointing outing on Tuesday as they crashed to a defeat against Australia in the first T20I, losing by four wickets in Mohali. Chasing a target of 209 runs, Australia raced to 211 for six in 19.2 overs, courtesy of Cameron Green's blistering knock of 61 runs off 30 balls. Green was in stunning form and drove past the Indian bowling attack with much aplomb and also traumatised Umesh Yadav.

In the second over of Australia's chase, Green smacked Yadav for four fours in the first four deliveries and it didn't receive a good reaction from Kohli. In the first delivery, Green received a full ball and he glanced it past short fine leg for a four. In the next delivery, he smacked the ball for another four past the bowler and the cameras caught Kohli looking extremely anxious and shellshocked.

In the third delivery, Green clattered the ball to the left of Umesh for another four, and then followed it up with another boundary over midwicket.

Kohli's reaction for the second four was well-captured and fans rushed to Twitter to make memes on the incident. Even legendary West Indies cricketer Ian Bishop reacted to the incident and wrote, "I can see that Virat Kohli look becoming a meme".

Another fan wrote, "Every Indian fan's reaction when Umesh Yadav is bowling."

Another fan joked, “All Indians when they see Bhuvi bowling 19th over every time. #Bhuvi #INDvsAUS #INDvAUS #ViratKohli”.

Here are the other reactions:

Initially, an unbeaten knock of 71 runs off 30 balls by Hardik Pandya helped India post 208 for six in 20 overs. Opener KL Rahul was also in good form and registered 55 runs off 35 balls. Trailing 1-0 in the three-match series, India host Australia for the second T20I on Friday, in Nagpur.

