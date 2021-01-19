'You're a match-winner': Rishabh Pant hails management after leading India to win against Australia in Brisbane

India’s hero of the Brisbane Test, Rishabh Pant said their stunning three-wicket victory over Australia in the fourth Test was ‘one the biggest moments of his life’.

"This is one of the biggest days of my life now, and I'm happy that all the support staff and all my teammates supported me even when I wasn't playing," said Rishabh Pant at the post-match presentation ceremony after India cliched series-winning victory on Tuesday.

Rishabh Pant top-scored with an unbeaten 89 off 138 balls as India chased down 328 on a fifth-day track. The victory meant India took the four-match series 2-1 and also retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Terming the series a ‘dream’ one, Pant said the Indian team management always backed him as a ‘match-winner’ which gave him the confidence to go out and play freely in difficult situations.

"It's been a dream series. The team management always backs me and tells me, you are a match-winner and you have to go win the match for the team.

“I keep thinking every day that I want to win matches for India, and I did it today. It was a fifth-day pitch and the ball was turning a bit. I thought I have to be disciplined with my shot selection," Pant said.

No one moved from their seats as Pant cut, drove, and paddle-swept to make a statement to his detractors while gifting India one of their finest overseas wins during the dying moments of the final session with an off-driven boundary.

While Shubman Gill (91 off 146 balls) announced his arrival on the global stage, Cheteshwar Pujara (56 off 211 balls) surpassed all the pain barriers en route his slowest Test fifty that held the game in balance for Pant to launch a final assault.

The Australian team wouldn't feel too good about not being able to win a Test match with an opposition that was finding it difficult to field a fit first XI a day prior to the Test match.

The series will be remembered for ages and the impact that Ajinkya Rahane's team had on the cricketing fraternity and the fans in general will be written in golden words when a fresh history of Test cricket after 2000 is written.

(With PTI inputs)