'You're doing amazing sweetie': Hetmyer, Neesham engage in fun banter, Rajasthan Royals crashes party with epic tweet

Jimmy Neesham is a smart custodian in the cricket field and a more smarter one when it comes to social media. The New Zealand all-rounder is popular for his witty online engagements and Shimron Hetmyer, his Rajasthan Royals teammate, was the latest member to join the fun. (Follow: India vs Pakistan Live Score Commonwealth Games 2022)

Reacting to a post by ESPNCricinfo on batters with the best strike-rate at death overs in T20s, Neesham tagged his teammate and wrote: “I see you Hetmyer”. As per the post, Neesham with a strike-rate of 220.45 was the second best batter, while Hetmyer was positioned fifth with 205.66. The strike-rate was calculated as per the previous 10 innings since the start IPL 2022.

Hetmyer too had a funny reaction to Neesham's call-out and wrote: “I’m getting there.”

Royals also reacted to the exchange between their two players and came with one of the wittiest reaction. Taking the fun one step further, Royals shared an edited picture of their coach Kumar Sangakkara, with the text “you're doing amazing sweetie” written on it.

Hetmyer had a good season with Royals, who finished as the runners-up of IPL 2022. Leading the franchise to big finishes, Hetmyer was always seen playing a handful cameo, which resulted in 314 runs from 15 matches with a strike-rate of 153.92. Neesham, on the other hand, got just two opportunities, manging just 31 runs at a strike-rate of 114.81.

Meanwhile, the Windies cricket board has recalled Hetmyer back into the national setup after a gap of over six months. He is included in the Windies squad for the five-match T20I series against India, which the Men In Blue are leading 1-0. He was not considered by the board for a long time due to question marks over his fitness. His last T20I appearance was against Australia in November last year at the 2021 World Cup in the UAE.

