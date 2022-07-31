India vs Pakistan Live Score Commonwealth Games 2022: Smriti Mandhana keeps IND W cruising in chase of 100 vs PAK W
- India vs Pakistan Live Score Commonwealth Games 2022 Match Updates: India Women face Pakistan Women in their second match of the campaign, at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Follow IND W vs PAK W Live Cricket Score and Updates.
India Women vs Pakistan Women, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Chasing a target of 100 runs, India are a wicket down vs Pakistan in the women's cricket event at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) at Edgbaston in Birmingham, on Sunday. The Bismah Maroof-led side were bowled out for 99 by India, with Sneh Rana and Radha Yadav bagging two-wicket hauls respectively. Meanwhile, Muneeba Ali top-scored with a knock of 32 runs off 30 balls. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side crashed to a three-wicket defeat against Australia in their campaign opener, despite a half-century from the captain. Meanwhile, even Renuka Thakur's four-wicket haul went in vain as an unbeaten half-century by Ashleigh Gardner secured a victory for the Aussies. Meanwhile, Pakistan also fell to an opening defeat, losing to Barbados by 15 runs. Both sides will be aiming to grab their first wins of the tournament, and will be hoping to get their respective campaigns back on track.
Watch India vs Pakistan Commonwealth Games 2022 Live match here
Follow all the updates here:
-
Jul 31, 2022 06:47 PM IST
IND W vs PAK W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: FOUR! INDIA SECURE A WIN!
A full delivery by Sana, outside off. Mandhana clatters it into cow corner for a four and to seal India's win!
India win by eight wickets!
India: 102/2, Target: 100
-
Jul 31, 2022 06:42 PM IST
IND W vs PAK W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: OUT!
Sohail tosses it up, outside off. Meghana gets an inside edge, to her middle stump!
Meghana b Sohail 14 (16)
-
Jul 31, 2022 06:35 PM IST
IND W vs PAK W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: FOUR! INDIA NEED 13 FROM 54 BALLS!
A full delivery by Sohail and Meghana places it over the bowler and past the long-on fielder for a four!
After nine overs, India: 88/1
India need 13 from 54 balls.
-
Jul 31, 2022 06:30 PM IST
IND W vs PAK W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: SIX!
Hassan goes full, wide from around the stumps. Mandhana carves it straight over the ground for a six and also reaches his half-century!
-
Jul 31, 2022 06:23 PM IST
IND W vs PAK W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: OUT! SHAFALI VERMA DEPARTS!
A good delivery by Hassan and Verma tries to slice it but gets a thick outside edge to Muneeba for an easy catch!
Shafali v Muneeba b Hassan 16 (9)
-
Jul 31, 2022 06:19 PM IST
IND W vs PAK W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: SIX! INDIA ARE HALFWAY THERE!
Mandhana shows her class as she heaves this delivery by Sana over long-on for a six!
India need 49 runs from 78 balls now!
-
Jul 31, 2022 06:13 PM IST
IND W vs PAK W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: FOUR! CREAMED!
Shafali attacks Amin once again and is enjoying it! She creams it over short third and backward point for a four!
-
Jul 31, 2022 06:12 PM IST
IND W vs PAK W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: SIX! OVER LONG-ON!
Amin sends it in the slot and its in Shafali's arc! She uses brute force to power it over long-on for a massive six!
-
Jul 31, 2022 06:11 PM IST
IND W vs PAK W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: FOUR! India 25/0
A wider delivery by Baig and Mandhana clatters it past short third for a four!
After 3 overs, India 25/0.
India need 76 from 90 balls.
-
Jul 31, 2022 06:05 PM IST
IND W vs PAK W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: FOUR! GOOD OVER FOR INDIA!
A full toss by Amin and Mandhana hammers it straight for a four!
-
Jul 31, 2022 06:04 PM IST
IND W vs PAK W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: SIX!
A wide delivery by Amin and Mandhana slog-sweeps it over mid-on for a six!
-
Jul 31, 2022 06:00 PM IST
IND W vs PAK W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: 1 bye
A good delivery to start off with b Baig and trickles off Verma's pad for a bye!
-
Jul 31, 2022 05:59 PM IST
IND W vs PAK W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: The action resumes!
Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma to open for India. Diana Baig to bowl for Pakistan.
-
Jul 31, 2022 05:50 PM IST
IND W vs PAK W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: OUT! THATS IT FOR PAKISTAN!
Yadav tosses it up, full on middle. Kainat tries to go for it but it goes underneath her bat and hits the stumps!
Kainat b Yadav 2 (3)
Pakistan: 99, Target: 100
-
Jul 31, 2022 05:49 PM IST
IND W vs PAK W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: OUT!
A full delivery by Yadav, outside off. Kainat directs it to wide long on and they try to come back for a double. Tuba is run out!
Tuba run out Mandhana/Yadav 1 (2)
-
Jul 31, 2022 05:46 PM IST
IND W vs PAK W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: OUT!
THE PAKISTAN INNINGS CONTINUES TO CRUMBLE!
Yadav tosses it up, full on off. Baig tries to sweep and misses. She is also far away from her crease!
Baig st Bhatia b Yadav 0 (1)
-
Jul 31, 2022 05:40 PM IST
IND W vs PAK W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: ANOTHER ONE! OUT!
A full ball by Shafali, outside off. Sana taps it back to the bowler and Shafali puts in a low diving catch! The review goes in India's favour!
Sana c and b Shafali 8 (6)
After 17 overs, Pakistan 96/7
-
Jul 31, 2022 05:37 PM IST
IND W vs PAK W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: OUT! BRILLIANT DIRECT HIT!
A good delivery by Shafali and Riaz hits it to the bowler's left to mid-off and goes for a single. But the direct hit is aimed at the off stump and Meghna succeeds!
BRILLIANT THROW AND A LIGHTNING ARM BY MEGHNA SINGH!
Riaz run out Meghna 18 (22)
-
Jul 31, 2022 05:33 PM IST
IND W vs PAK W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: FOUR! Pakistan 92/5
Deepti overpitches her delivery, outside off. Sana drives it to cover point for a four!
After 16 overs, Pakistan: 92/5
-
Jul 31, 2022 05:29 PM IST
IND W vs PAK W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: OUT!
A full delivery by SHafali and wide outside off. Riaz mistimes her cut and goes for a single with Aliya also coming. But Aliya stops and Sohail has to go back and is late!
Sohail run out Yadav/Shafali 10 (13)
-
Jul 31, 2022 05:17 PM IST
IND W vs PAK W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: FOUR!
A full delivery by Rana, on middle. Riaz sweeps it fine for a four!
-
Jul 31, 2022 05:12 PM IST
IND W vs PAK W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: OUT! AYESHA NASEEM DEPARTS!
A full delivery by Renuka, on leg. Ayesha miscues it to Rodrigues for a catch, who runs in from deep midwicket!
Naseem c Rodrigues b Renuka 10 (9)
-
Jul 31, 2022 05:11 PM IST
IND W vs PAK W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: One run, Pakistan 63/3
A full delivery by Renuka, outside off. Naseem guides it to mid-off for a single.
After 11.1 overs, Pakistan: 63/3
-
Jul 31, 2022 05:05 PM IST
IND W vs PAK W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: FOUR!
A short delivery by Radha and Naseem pulls it with ease over midwicket for a four!
-
Jul 31, 2022 05:03 PM IST
IND W vs PAK W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: ANOTHER ONE FOR SNEH RANA!
It was a normal delivery by Rana, pretty straightforward. Muneeba forgets her earlier shots and simply hits it back to the bowler for an easy catch!
Muneeba c and b Rana 32 (30)
After nine overs, Pakistan: 51/3
-
Jul 31, 2022 05:00 PM IST
IND W vs PAK W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: OUT! PAKISTAN LOSE THEIR CAPTAIN!
Bismah tries to sweep this delivery by Rana, but completely misses it! LBW IN FRONT! BISMAH REVIEWS IT BUT IT GOES ON INDIA'S FAVOUR FOR LBW!
Bismah lbw b Rana 17 (19)
-
Jul 31, 2022 04:57 PM IST
IND W vs PAK W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: One run, Pakistan are 50-up!
Muneeba directs this delivery by Rana towards midwicket for a single. Pakistan are 50-up and its also a 50-run partnership!
-
Jul 31, 2022 04:55 PM IST
IND W vs PAK W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: SIX! CLOBBERED BY MUNEEBA ALI!
Muneeba makes excellent contact with this delivery by Meghna and clobbers this full length ball over midwicket for a six!
-
Jul 31, 2022 04:52 PM IST
IND W vs PAK W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: FOUR!
A bouncer by Meghna and Muneeba tries to pull but top edges it over the wicketkeeper's head for a four!
-
Jul 31, 2022 04:51 PM IST
IND W vs PAK W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: One run
Towards the stumps by Rana, from round the wicket. Muneeba tries to go big, but miscues it over the bowler's head and wide of mid-off for a single.
-
Jul 31, 2022 04:48 PM IST
IND W vs PAK W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: No run, Pakistan 30/1
Good ball by Deepti and Muneeba tries to sweep but fails to connect. No run.
After six overs, Pakistan: 30/1
-
Jul 31, 2022 04:41 PM IST
IND W vs PAK W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: BACK-TO-BACK FOURS!
Muneeba goes for Renuka again and finds the gap in front of midwicket on onside for a four!
-
Jul 31, 2022 04:40 PM IST
IND W vs PAK W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: FOUR!
Poor delivery by Renuka and Muneeba goes for it! She hammers it over cover for a four!
-
Jul 31, 2022 04:38 PM IST
IND W vs PAK W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: THAT WAS CLOSE!
Deepti tosses it up and Muneeba sweeps it to square leg. Excellent fielding and Muneeba doesn't expect it. She hurries back and somehow manages to make it!
-
Jul 31, 2022 04:34 PM IST
IND W vs PAK W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: One run
A good delivery by Meghna and Muneeba gets off the mark but guiding it to midwicket for a single.
After 2 overs, Pakistan: 7/1
-
Jul 31, 2022 04:29 PM IST
IND W vs PAK W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: THE PLAN HAS WORKED! OUT!
THE PLAN HAS WORKED! BEAUTIFUL! THAT WHAT THE CAPTAIN WANTS FROM HER BOWLERS!
Meghna pitches it up, outside off. It moves awa from Javed, who tries to drive it, but ends up nicking it through to Bhatia! OUT!
Javed c Bhatia b Meghna 0 (3)
In walks, Bismah.
-
Jul 31, 2022 04:25 PM IST
IND W vs PAK W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Maiden over to start off with for India!
A good delivery by Renuka and Muneeba gets a thick outside edge to short fine! No run.
After first over, Pakistan 0/0
-
Jul 31, 2022 04:21 PM IST
IND W vs PAK W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Excellent delivery to begin with!
Excellent movement by Thakur for the first delivery and it beats Muneeba at the outside edge! No run!
-
Jul 31, 2022 04:20 PM IST
IND W vs PAK W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: The action begins!
Muneeba Ali and Iram Javed to open for Pakistan. Renuka Thakur to bowl for India.
-
Jul 31, 2022 04:13 PM IST
IND W vs PAK W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: 18 overs per side!
Due to the delay the match has been reduced to 18 overs per side, with five powerplay overs each.
-
Jul 31, 2022 04:06 PM IST
IND W vs PAK W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: India playing XI
India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia(w), Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Sabbhineni Meghana, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh
-
Jul 31, 2022 04:05 PM IST
IND W vs PAK W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Pakistan playing XI
Pakistan Women (Playing XI): Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali(w), Omaima Sohail, Bismah Maroof(c), Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Kainat Imtiaz, Fatima Sana, Tuba Hassan, Diana Baig, Anam Amin
Its drizzling again!
-
Jul 31, 2022 04:04 PM IST
IND W vs PAK W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: An important match, says Pakistan captain
“We'll bat first. It's an important match, will like to put on a target. Very important match to stay alive”, says Bismah after winning the toss.
-
Jul 31, 2022 04:03 PM IST
IND W vs PAK W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Wanted to bowl, says Harmanpreet Kaur
“Two changes - because of the conditions. We wanted to bowl first only. In these conditions always better to chase due to DL rule. We want to go with same approach as Australia. We couldn't win that game but we played outstanding”, said Harmanpreet after toss.
-
Jul 31, 2022 03:56 PM IST
IND W vs PAK W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Pakistan win toss, opt to bat
Pakistan captain Bismah wins toss and opts to bat!
-
Jul 31, 2022 03:47 PM IST
IND W vs PAK W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Toss in 10 minutes!
Its official now! Toss in 10 minutes and we will have a full 20 over match!
-
Jul 31, 2022 03:39 PM IST
IND W vs PAK W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: BAD NEWS FOLKS!
The toss has been further delayed as the rain gods are not showing any mercy today in Birmingham!
-
Jul 31, 2022 03:31 PM IST
IND W vs PAK W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: TOSS UPDATE!
Toss has been scheduled for 3:30 PM and play will start at 3:55 PM.
-
Jul 31, 2022 03:26 PM IST
IND W vs PAK W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Good signs!
The ground staff are begins to clear out the covers and it looks like toss could happen soon!
-
Jul 31, 2022 03:19 PM IST
IND W vs PAK W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Its still drizzling!
Its still drizzling and the fans seem disappointed! But it looks like there could be some cricket today but not the kind which fans came here for!
-
Jul 31, 2022 03:02 PM IST
IND W vs PAK W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Toss delayed due to rain!
Rain plays spoilsport as toss has been delayed at Edgbaston! The drizzle has continued and the umpires are talking to the groundstaff!
-
Jul 31, 2022 02:58 PM IST
IND W vs PAK W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Toss unlikely to happen as scheduled!
The drizzle is heavy and toss is unlikely to happen as scheduled! Every match except the gold medal fixture has an extra 30 minutes allotted to make up for delays. We will start losing overs if the game starts 30 minutes after the scheduled start time!
-
Jul 31, 2022 02:50 PM IST
IND W vs PAK W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Lots come in despite rain!
Despite the rain, fans are still flocking to the venue for the game!
-
Jul 31, 2022 02:44 PM IST
IND W vs PAK W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Its raining in Edgbaston!
Its raining in Edgbaston and toss is likely to be delayed!
-
Jul 31, 2022 02:20 PM IST
IND W vs PAK W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Nida Dar to build on her previous knock!
Nida Dar smacked 50 runs off 31 balls vs Barbados and remained unbeaten. The Pakistan player will be aiming to build on her knock!
-
Jul 31, 2022 02:04 PM IST
IND W vs PAK W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Weather report
The weather in Birmingham is expected to be cloudy and rain might play spoilsport, with 55% chances of precipitation. Also, the temperature will be around 22 degrees Celsius to 12 degrees Celsius.
-
Jul 31, 2022 01:57 PM IST
IND W vs PAK W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Squads
India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia(w), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Sneh Rana, Sabbhineni Meghana, Pooja Vastrakar, Taniya Bhatia
Pakistan Women Squad: Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali(w), Omaima Sohail, Bismah Maroof(c), Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Fatima Sana, Tuba Hassan, Diana Baig, Anam Amin, Aiman Anwer, Kainat Imtiaz, Sadia Iqbal, Gull Feroza
-
Jul 31, 2022 01:54 PM IST
IND W vs PAK W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Focus on Smriti Mandhana!
All eyes will be on Mandhana today! The opener started strongly but saw her innings come to a sudden end! Receiving a full delivery from Brown in the fourth over, wider outside off, Mandhana got an outside edge to Healy behind the stumps. She registered 24 runs off 17 balls, including five fours!
-
Jul 31, 2022 01:42 PM IST
IND W vs PAK W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Last meeting
Both sides last faced each other in the group stages of the 2018 T20 World Cup. Led by Harmanpreet, Team India defeated Pakistan by seven wickets with Mithali Raj bagging a half-century!
-
Jul 31, 2022 01:40 PM IST
IND W vs PAK W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Head-to-head
Both sides have faced each other 11 times, with India coming out on top with nine wins, compared to Pakistan's two.
-
Jul 31, 2022 01:28 PM IST
IND W vs PAK W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Hello and welcome everyone!
Hello and welcome everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's CWG 2022 fixture between India and Pakistan, straight from Edgbaston in Birmingham.
