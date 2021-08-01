'You have made the country proud': Indian cricket fraternity congratulates PV Sindhu on historic Olympics win

The Indian cricket fraternity came together to congratulate shuttler PV Sindhu on winning a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, thus taking the country's medal tally to three at the Games. With the win, Sindhu created history, becoming the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals as she beat Chinese shuttler He Bing Jiao 21-13, 21-15 in straight games to ensure a podium finish.

From Sachin Tendulkar to Virender Sehwag to the BCCI, the cricket fraternity extended its good wishes to Sindhu for bringing laurels to the nation. Here are some of the tweets.

A day after losing the semi-final to World No. 1 Tai-Tzu Ying, which ended her hopes of a silver or a gold medal, a fiercely determined Sindhu made it count in the bronze medal match. Against an opponent, she had a 6-9 record against, Sindhu, the reigning world champion, dominated to secure a straight game victory.