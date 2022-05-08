'You've to bring ‘Kul-Cha’ back; don't know why selectors broke that partnership': India great backs spin duo for T20 WC

Seasoned tweaker Ravi Ashwin had made a return to the white-ball setup in the T20 World Cup last year, with Varun Chakaravarthy and Rahul Chahar being the other two spinners. Cut to the present day, the Indian team management has two familiar faces making a strong case for selection in this year's T20 showpiece event in Australia. (Follow IPL 2022 Coverage)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It's been a dream IPL season so far for Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav, who once were vital cogs in the wheel for India. While Chahal is leading the Purple Cap race with 22 wickets, Kuldeep is second on the list with 18 plucks. Both tweakers have had some sensational moments as well. Chahal grabbed a fifer including a hat-trick against Kolkata Knight Riders and Kuldeep made headlines after winning four player-of-the-match awards for his new franchise Delhi Capitals.

Also Read | 'He's thinking, 'I'm Kohli and I'm not being able to do which I once was': Shoaib Akhtar on Virat's form in IPL 2022

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh backed the return of 'Kul-Cha' for the T20 World Cup 2022 and said the selectors shouldn't have split the spin partnership.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I don’t know why they (selectors) broke that partnership which was doing well for India. I certainly believe that you have to bring ‘Kulcha’ back, Kuldeep and Yuzvendra, I think they have been brilliant for team India," Harbhajan said during the launch event of Dream Set Go.

“When they played together, they took wickets in the middle overs, whether it was T20s, ODIs, or any format, they played together, they were very successful,” Harbhajan further added.

Wily leg-spinner Chahal has been revelling in Rajasthan Royals' progress this season. He wasn't retained by Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of the 2022 IPL edition but the Royals picked him up for ₹6.50 crore in the February auction.

Talking about Kuldeep, the chinaman bowler played just five games for Kolkata Knight Riders in 2020 and didn't manage to play a single game next year. But he's thriving in his first season with the Capitals, having picked 18 wickets including a four-fer against former side Kolkata.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While Kuldeep inched closer to Chahal in the leading wicket-takers list, he made it clear that he wants his 'big brother' to win the top honour.

"He encouraged me a lot. He has been like a big brother and stood by me during my bad times. In my heart, I want him to go and win the Purple Cap because he has been bowling exceptionally over the past four years," said Kuldeep after his game-changing four-fer.

"I might have become a better bowler, but I am mentally stronger than before. When you fail in life you pick what you can improve on and that is something I had to improve on. I don't get scared of failing now," he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON