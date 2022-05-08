'He's thinking, 'I'm Kohli and I'm not being able to do which I once was': Shoaib Akhtar on Virat's form in IPL 2022

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli's struggle has continued in the ongoing 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) where he has managed only 216 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate of just 111.9. Touted to emulate his 2016 form after stepping down as the captain of RCB at the end of 2021, Kohli has managed only one half-century score this season and five single-digit figures which includes two consecutive golden duck dismissals. And ahead of the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar feels that Kohli needs to stop putting pressure on himself and just enjoy the game. (Follow IPL 2022 full coverage)

Playing at No.3 of RCB at the start of the season, Kohli showed early signs of struggles besides his two scores of 40s. However, after the two consecutive golden ducks, Kohli was shifted back to the top of the order and he returned with his maiden fifty this season. However, his returns in the last three games as an opener have come at a sluggish rate - 97 off 96 - implying a run-a-ball rate which is subsequently affected the team's total.

Speaking to Sportskeeda ahead of the RCB-SRH game, Akhtar opined that Kohli has put the pressure on himself of proving his worth. The Pakistan great however admitted that despite the dip, “legends” like Kohli know how to make a strong return to the game.

“Virat Kohli is a great player. He has nothing to prove. The bad form he is in now is because he has the pressure to prove himself and he has already done that in IPL. He just needs to go out there and enjoy the game. He is trying too hard to score runs. He is thinking, 'I'm Virat Kohli and I'm not being able to do which I once was'. This is time when you realise you are only a human being. To err is to human. But legends like Virat Kohli know now to make a strong comeback,” he said.

Kohli will need to score big against SRH to help RCB, who presently stand fourth in the table with 12 points from 11 games) to make the playoffs.

