Yusuf Pathan, 2011 World Cup & 2007 WT20 winner, announces retirement

Yusuf Pathan, the all-rounder who was part of India'a limited overs cricket team that won the global titles of 2007 ICC WT20 and 2011 ICC World Cup, has announced his retirement from all forms of the game.

Pathan made a name for himself in Indian Premier League, while playing for franchises like Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders, before having a successful stint with the national team.

He was a long serving member of the Baroda Ranji team. Yusuf, who is the older half-brother of former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, made the announcement on Twitter.

"I thank my family, friends, fans, teams, coaches and the whole country wholeheartedly for all the support and love. #retirement," Yusuf wrote on his twitter handle.

Pathan made his international debut for India in the final of the 2007 ICC WT20 against Pakistan. He represented India in 22 T20Is. He also played 57 ODIs for India in which he scored 810 runs and picked up 33 wickets. Known for his hard hitting, Pathan was a utility cricketer who played numerous roles for the team.

He was part of the Indian team that won the 2011 ICC World Cup at home. He was a regular in the domestic circuit and played 100 first-class matches, along with several List A and T20 matches.

He won the IPL in its inaugural season with Rajasthan Royals and was one of the finds of the tournament. He went on to clinch the title twice more with Kolkata Knight Riders and played a pivotal role in both campaign

"I still remember the day when I wore the India jersey for the first time. I didn't only wear the jersey that day, but I took upon my family's, coach's, friends the whole country's and my own expectations on my shoulders as well," Pathan recalled.

"Winning two World Cups for India and lifting Sachin Tendulkar on my shoulders were some of the best moments of my career. I made my international debut under M S Dhoni, IPL debut under Shane Warne, Ranji debut under Jacob Martin and would like to thank them for believing in me," he added.

