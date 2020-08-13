e-paper
Yuvraj Singh pays tribute to four 'greatest left-handed legends' of cricket

Yuvraj Singh pays tribute to four ‘greatest left-handed legends’ of cricket

Yuvraj was also India’s MVP with the bat in the 2007 T20 World Cup-winning campaign. Yuvraj also showed all-round skills in the 2011 ODI World Cup in which India lifted the prestigious trophy. He was named man of the tournament in the series. 

cricket Updated: Aug 13, 2020 15:30 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Yuvraj Singh.
File image of Yuvraj Singh.(Getty Images)
         

There is a reason why Yuvraj Singh was regarded as a threat by every opposition during his cricketing days. The left-handed batsman had a knack of winning matches for India, and on a cricket field, he would give his all. When he was fielding, Yuvraj would dive to save runs, and attempt to take a catch every time the ball was near him. When he would bowl, he would always look to break partnerships and get a wicket or two. With the bat, Yuvraj was as destructive as they come.

Who does not remember when Yuvraj Singh smashed England seamer Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over during the 2007 T20 World Cup? It is still remembered as one of his best innings. Yuvraj had also helped India win the Natwest Trophy final against England in 2002 from a precarious position.

Yuvraj was also India’s MVP with the bat in the 2007 T20 World Cup-winning campaign. Yuvraj also showed all-round skills in the 2011 ODI World Cup in which India lifted the prestigious trophy. He was named man of the tournament in the series. 

But throughout his cricketing career, Yuvraj played alongside several supremely talented left-handers. On the International Left Handers Day, which is being celebrated on Thursday, Yuvraj paid tributes to four of the best left-handed batsmen he played with. In his list, Yuvraj included West Indies’ Brian Lara, Australia’s Adam Gilchrist and Matthew Hayden and former India captain and current BCCI Sourav Ganguly.

Yuvraj, in a tweet, attached an image of all the four batsmen and wrote: “Here’s a tribute to some of the greatest left handed legends the game has produced. Add on to this golden list and share with me your favorite left-handed batsmen.”

In his career, Yuvraj Singh played 40 Tests in which he scored 1,900 runs at an average of 33. He also played 304 ODIs in which he scored 8,701 runs at an average of 36.5. Yuvraj also played 58 T20Is for India in which he scored 1,177 runs at an average of 28.

