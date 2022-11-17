Yuvraj Singh reveals his favourite team and player ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022

It's not a secret that former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh has been a big fan of football too. The 40-year old often posts football related stuff on social media to the delight of his fans. He actively follows football leagues and matches of football club Manchester United.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As the FIFA World Cup fever kicks on, with the tournament starting in Qatar in a few days, football is being widely discussed in social forums. Yuvraj has revealed his favourite team and favourite player for the upcoming World Cup, while speaking to Viacom18 Sports.

ALSO READ: 'Pakistan don't have players like Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya': Nasser Hussain shuts down Twitter trolls

“Portugal is my favourite team at this World Cup and Cristiano Ronaldo is my favourite football player. The first FIFA World Cup I watched was when Brazil won the World Cup in 2002,” said Yuvraj.

On Sunday, Yuvraj had taken to Twitter to express his pleasure after Manchester United had beaten Fulham 2-1 in their final Premier League game before the World Cup. The Indian cricketer had labelled Alejandro Garnacho a special player after he had won the match for Manchester through a late goal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Unittedddd !!!!! What a win #garnacho this kid is special !!! Man of the match @ChrisEriksen8 @ManUtd," Yuvraj had posted on Twitter.

Meanwhile Ronaldo has been announced as a part of the Portugal squad for the World Cup. Portugal has been placed in group H which also includes Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea. The European nation will play their first match against Ghana on November 24, Thursday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Portugal's squad for FIFA World Cup:

Goalkeepers: Jose Sa, Rui Patricio, Diogo Costa.

Defenders: Joao Cancelo, Diogo Dalot, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Danilo Pereira, Antonio Silva, Nuno Mendes, Raphael Guerreiro.

Midfielders: William, Ruben Neves, Joao Palhinha, Bruno Fernandes, Vitinha, Otavio, Matheus Nunes, Bernardo Silva, Joao Mario.

Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Felix, Rafael Leao, Ricardo Horta, Andre Silva, Goncalo Ramos.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON