'Pakistan don't have players like Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya': Nasser Hussain shuts down Twitter trolls

Both India and Pakistan's batting line-ups follow a largely similar template in T20Is. That is to start slow, preserve wickets and then go all-out in the last 7-8 overs to get to a decent total. This works for India on bowling-friendly pitches against sides which don't have the firepower like England or New Zealand. Despite having similar batting templates, Pakistan have won more crunch matches than India of late, which has led to stricter criticism of the Indian batting unit. Former England captain Nasser Hussain is among those who haven't minced words while pulling up India's conservative batting approach in the first 10 overs of a T20I. Hussain said he has received a lot of flak on Twitter for criticising India's tip-order comprising Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli and not Pakistan openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan.

Hussain gave those Twitter trolls a detailed explanation, stating there is a big difference between Pakistan and India's batting units. The former right-hander said Babar and Rizwan don't have much choice but to bat conservatively at the top as they don't have players like Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya in the middle order to come in and change the course of the game.

"Twitter was going ballistic saying 'how you go on about India and not Pakistan'. It's a completely different thing. Pakistan don't have the batting depth as we saw in the last few overs in the final. They don't have players like Suryakumar Yadav, or Hardik Pandya to come in and smash it," Hussain said on Sky Sports.

Notably, Suryakumar was India's second-best run-getter in the T20 World Cup and had the best strike rate among the top run-scorers. His freelfowing batting helped India post above-par totals despite slow starts. Hardik Pandya, too, played a spectacular knock off 63 off 33 balls in the semi-final to help India post a respectable total.

The former England skipper further added that Pakistan can afford not to put up a big total as they have the best bowling attack in the world. The same can't be said about India.

"Also, Pakistan have the best bowling line-up. So, if they get par, even less than par, they are still in the game. If India get par against England on a pitch like Adelaide, you are out of the game. One thing is for certain, India have players. The problem is not the players, it's the mindset. They need an Eoin Morgan-type character, who would say go in and smash it for 20 overs," he added.

India are looking for a change of mindset after they were knocked out in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup following a humiliating 10-wicket loss to England. Their first test will be against New Zealand in a three-match series, starting Friday.

Hardik Pandya will lead a young Indian side minus the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, R Ashwin, and Dinesh Karthik.

