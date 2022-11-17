Home / Cricket / Yuvraj Singh reveals his favourite team and player ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022

Yuvraj Singh reveals his favourite team and player ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022

cricket
Published on Nov 17, 2022 05:23 PM IST

Yuvraj has revealed his favourite team and favourite player for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022.

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh(Getty Images)
Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh(Getty Images)
ByHT Sports Desk

It's not a secret that former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh has been a big fan of football too. The 40-year old often posts football related stuff on social media to the delight of his fans. He actively follows football leagues and matches of football club Manchester United.

As the FIFA World Cup fever kicks on, with the tournament starting in Qatar in a few days, football is being widely discussed in social forums. Yuvraj has revealed his favourite team and favourite player for the upcoming World Cup, while speaking to Viacom18 Sports.

ALSO READ: 'Pakistan don't have players like Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya': Nasser Hussain shuts down Twitter trolls

“Portugal is my favourite team at this World Cup and Cristiano Ronaldo is my favourite football player. The first FIFA World Cup I watched was when Brazil won the World Cup in 2002,” said Yuvraj.

On Sunday, Yuvraj had taken to Twitter to express his pleasure after Manchester United had beaten Fulham 2-1 in their final Premier League game before the World Cup. The Indian cricketer had labelled Alejandro Garnacho a special player after he had won the match for Manchester through a late goal.

"Unittedddd !!!!! What a win #garnacho this kid is special !!! Man of the match @ChrisEriksen8 @ManUtd," Yuvraj had posted on Twitter.

Meanwhile Ronaldo has been announced as a part of the Portugal squad for the World Cup. Portugal has been placed in group H which also includes Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea. The European nation will play their first match against Ghana on November 24, Thursday.

Portugal's squad for FIFA World Cup:

Goalkeepers: Jose Sa, Rui Patricio, Diogo Costa.

Defenders: Joao Cancelo, Diogo Dalot, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Danilo Pereira, Antonio Silva, Nuno Mendes, Raphael Guerreiro.

Midfielders: William, Ruben Neves, Joao Palhinha, Bruno Fernandes, Vitinha, Otavio, Matheus Nunes, Bernardo Silva, Joao Mario.

Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Felix, Rafael Leao, Ricardo Horta, Andre Silva, Goncalo Ramos.

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with updates on the T20 World Cup. Also get T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule, Points Tableand Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
yuvraj singh fifa world cup cristiano ronaldo portugal qatar + 3 more
yuvraj singh fifa world cup cristiano ronaldo portugal qatar + 2 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 17, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out