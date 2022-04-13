‘Yuvraj had it, Shivam Dube has it’: Former IND player explains why all-rounder's knock ‘overshadowed’ Uthappa's vs RCB

Chennai Super Kings finally ended their winless run after securing a 23-run win against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League match on Tuesday evening. Shivam Dube and Robin Uthappa were the architects behind CSK's maiden win of the campaign as the pair added a 165-run partnership for the third wicket.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dube struck an unbeaten 95 off 46 balls, while Uthappa hit 80 runs in the 50 balls he faced before getting out to Wanindu Hasaranga. Riding on the duo's effort, CSK piled 216/4 on the board and in response RCB could manage 193/9 in their 20 overs.

IPL 2022: MI, CSK winning crowds despite stuttering start

Impressed with Dube's efforts, former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar praised the all-rounder and termed it to be similar to Yuvraj Singh.

Sharing his insights on Dube's imperious display, Manjrekar picked two shots from the all-rounder, which made his come to the conclusion.

"Hazlewood got it right, bowled it full and he was deep inside the crease and to get that kind of elevation, it's almost impossible. One is you've got a natural gift of hitting the ball a long way, Yuvraj Singh had it, Shivam Dube has it and the confidence. He's looking a lot leaner and fitter, stronger and that Wanindu Hasaranga shot, there was nothing wrong with the delivery, just a bit short of length as he didn't want to pitch it right up, he went on the backfoot and pulled it and the distance was not just over the boundary ropes."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“These two shots tell, this guy is not just a hitter, he hits some incredible shots and that's why this inning was able to overshadow another fantastic innings that we saw,” said Manjrekar on ESPNCricinfo.

Also Read | ‘Some cricketers lavishly playing in IPL...': Arjuna Ranatunga wants Sri Lanka players to support protesters

Meanwhile, Dube, who is already aware of the comparison said Yuvraj Singh has always been a role model for left-handers. He also appreciated MS Dhoni's help in improving his game.

“We were looking for the first win and I am really happy that I contributed for the team. It's a honour for me. I am more focused this time and focusing on basics. I spoke to many seniors - Mahi bhai also helped me to improve the game. He said, 'Just be focused, just be still, just let the skill work in the game.' I wanted to time the ball really well. I tried to maintain by balance. Yuvi pa is always a role model for a left-hander. Many people told me that I bat like him. As the situation demands, as the captain and coach tell me, I am ready to bat anywhere,” the all-rounder said during the post-match presentation ceremony.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After his solid display against RCB, Dube currently sits in the second spot in the Orange Cap race with 207 runs from five outings.