Yuvraj Singh surprises Sachin Tendulkar on 15 years of first-ever ODI double century: 'Just to say, I was not out…'

Rohit Sharma, Martin Guptill, Virender Sehwag, Chris Gayle, Fakhar Zaman, and Ishan Kishan have double centuries to their names in ODIs. Still, it can never be forgotten that Sachin Tendulkar was the "first man on the planet" to achieve the landmark in the 50-over format. The Master Blaster scaled the feat in an ODI against South Africa on February 24, 2010, and 15 years later, it still feels like yesterday. Yuvraj Singh surprised Sachin Tendulkar on the 15th anniversary of the latter's first-ever ODI double century. (Screengrabs - Sachin Tendulkar X)

Former India batter Yuvraj Singh arranged a special surprise for Sachin on the occasion. The duo celebrated the milestone's 15-year anniversary with the other members of the Indian Masters team for the ongoing International Masters League.

For the uninitiated, the International Masters League got underway over the weekend. On Monday, Sachin Tendulkar cut a cake in front of Yuvraj Singh and other team members. The Master came padded up to cut the cake as he remained unbeaten in the ODI against the Proteas 15 years ago.

"Just to say, I was not out, so I'm still padded up," said Sachin.

On the other hand, Yuvraj Singh said that Sachin Tendulkar is a living embodiment of staying humble always, no matter how great you are and what achievements you have in your name.

"First man to get a double hundred. For him, it was just another day in the park, but we have learnt to always be humble from him. He is always there first," said Yuvraj.

When Sachin Tendulkar scored his maiden double century in ODIs, Ravi Shastri famously remarked, "First man on the planet to score a double century. And it's the Superman from India'.

India Masters register win against Sri Lanka Masters

Earlier, India Masters had registered a narrow four-run win against Sri Lanka Masters, led by Kumar Sangakkara, at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

The contest was a high-scoring thriller, and in the end, Sachin's team managed to maintain its cool.

Coming back to Sachin Tendulkar, the Master is referred to as the 'God of Cricket'. The right-hander has the most international centuries (100) and the most runs.

Virat Kohli broke Sachin's record for most ODI tons during the 2023 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand.

Sachin Tendulkar was recently conferred the Col CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award during the BCCI's annual Naman Awards.