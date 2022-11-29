'Sehwag, Tendulkar, Yuvraj used to...': Ex-India batter identifies 'big problem' of Rohit & Co. after T20 World Cup

Shikhar Dhawan-led Team India will hope to restore parity when the Rohit Sharma-less side meet New Zealand in the third and final One Day International (ODI) of the bilateral series on Wednesday. From Sanju Samson's questionable ouster to the dreadful run of first-choice wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant in limited-overs format, several high-profile names have been busy making headlines during India's tour of New Zealand. Despite playing a crucial knock for India, power-hitter was asked to warm the bench in the 2nd ODI between India and New Zealand.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Explaining India's decision to drop Samson from the playing XI, stand-in skipper Dhawan said that the visitors wanted a sixth bowling option in their lineup against Black Caps. Thus, wicketkeeper-batter Samson was forced to make way for all-rounder Deepak Hooda in the 2nd ODI which was eventually called off due to persistent rain. Sharing his views about India's selection dilemma on YouTube, former Indian opener Aakash Chopra recalled how batting icons Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar used to assist striker bowlers of the Men In Blue.

ALSO READ: 'Samson is victim of favouritism running in BCCI. It's horrible': Fans fume at Dhawan, Laxman for 2nd ODI team selection

"Why do our batters don't bowl? The likes of Yuvraj Singh, Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar used to bowl but now no one bowls. The batters have completely stopped bowling in the nets, they either bat or field and then they leave. So it is a big problem," Chopra said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The former India opener and full-time cricket pundit also explained why the team is finding it hard to produce part-time bowlers. "Now the Indian team takes four net bowlers along with them everywhere and then there are two who throw with the side-arm. So the bowlers' batting is improving because they bat against the side-armers, both the batters and bowlers are doing the same thing," he added. Earlier, former cricketer Wasim Jaffer also sparked a debate about the dearth of all-rounders and part-timers in Team India.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON