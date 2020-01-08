Yuvraj Singh welcomes Leo Carter to ‘six 6s club’ with Tom and Jerry cartoon

cricket

Yuvraj Singh congratulated New Zealand’s Leo Carter on becoming the latest batsman to hit six sixes in an over after he achieved the feat during the Kiwi domestic T20 tournament Super Smash. Carter, who was playing for Canterbury, slammed six consecutive sixes against Northern Knights. Yuvraj took to Twitter in order to welcome him into the ‘six 6s club’ as he posted a picture from the animated series ‘Tom & Jerry’.“Welcome Leo Carter to the six sixes club! That was some epic hitting, now please sign your jersey and give it to Devcich as a mark of respect,” Yuvraj tweeted.

Welcome Leo Carter to the six sixes club ! That was some epic hitting, now please sign your jersey and give it to Devcich as a mark of respect ✊ pic.twitter.com/0iRtyBNH52 — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) January 8, 2020

The 25-year-old left-handed batsman smashed left-arm spinner Anton Devcich for six sixes in the 16th over of Caterbury’s chase. Carter’s stunning unbeaten knock of 70 off just 29 balls helped Canterbury seal a seven-wicket win for his side while chasing an imposing 220.

Carter was batting on 11 off 12 balls and Caterbury needed 64 runs in the last 5 overs but the equation changed dramatically as Carter took apart Devcich in the 16th over. All his sixes came through the leg side - three over deep square-leg, two over deep mid-wicket and one over long on.

Overall, Carter is the seventh player in world cricket to record the feat across all formats in both domestic and international level. He entered the elite list that includes the likes of Gary Sobers, Shastri, Herschelle Gibbs, Yuvraj, Worcestershire’s Ross Whiteley and Afghanistan’s Hazratullah Zazai.

Carter also became only the fourth batsman to achieve the feat in T20 cricket in both domestic and international level.The other batsmen to achieve the feat in T20s include India’s Yuvraj (2007), Whitely (2017) and Zazai (2018).