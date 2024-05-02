Yuzvendra Chahal asks 'Elon Musk paaji' for help after Harshal Patel copies India spinner during CSK vs PBKS match

Punjab Kings made it back-to-back wins on Wednesday, with a convincing seven-wicket victory against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Chasing 163, PBKS cruised to 163/3 in 17.5 overs, as Jonny Bairstow smacked 46 runs off 30 balls. Meanwhile, Rilee Rossouw slammed 43 off 23 balls. Yuzvendra Chahal was left in splits after Harshal Patel copied his celebration.

Initially, two-wicket hauls from Rahul Chahar and Harpreet Brar saw PBKS restrict CSK to 162/7 in 20 overs. Meanwhile, Ruturaj Gaikwad (62) got a half-century for his side. IPL veteran Harshal Patel bowled only one over during the match, leaking 12 runs.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

He contributed to the win with a good catch to dismiss Sameer Rizvi. Kagiso Rabada sent a short length delivery, around off, and Rizvi lofted it towards deep third, where Harshal ran to his left and completed a sliding catch. After the catch, he held the post for a few seconds in celebration.

Fans were quick to notice that it was similar to Yuzvendra Chahal's signature pose. So the Rajasthan Royals spinner took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and asked Elon Musk to put a copyright strike on Harshal.

"Dear @elonmusk paaji, Harshal bhai pe copyright lagana hai (Dear Elon Musk sir. Put a copyright strike on Harshal Patel)," joked Chahal.

Harshal has been in good form this season and has taken 14 wickets in 10 matches. But the pacer missed out on a spot in Team India's squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup. The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee decided to go with his PBKS teammate Arshdeep Singh, alongwith Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. Meanwhile, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan have been named as reserves.

After the win, PBKS climbed to seventh position in the IPL 2024 points table with eight points. Meanwhile, CSK remained in fourth place with 10 points.

Speaking after the win, PBKS skipper Sam Curran said, "Very happy. Everytime you come to Chennai and take two wins, always a special feeling. Same as last year, we lost a lot of our home games and won away, finding a similar pattern. We are in a position where we need to win all our games, we come up against the same opposition in a few days."