 Srikkanth accuses BCCI of 'favouritism' in hot-headed rant over Ruturaj Gaikwad snub from T20 World Cup, namedrops Gill
Thursday, May 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Srikkanth accuses BCCI of 'favouritism' in hot-headed rant over Ruturaj Gaikwad snub from T20 World Cup, namedrops Gill

ByHT Sports Desk
May 02, 2024 09:06 AM IST

Krishnamachari Srikkanth lashed out at BCCI for not including Ruturaj Gaikwad in India's T20 World Cup squad, and criticised Shubman Gill's inclusion.

Ruturaj Gaikwad's half-century on Wednesday saw him move to pole position in the IPL 2024 Orange Cap race, overtaking Virat Kohli. The Chennai Super Kings captain smacked 62 runs off 48 balls, packed with five fours and two sixes. He leads the Orange Cap race with 509 runs in 10 matches, at a strike rate of 146.68. He has also bagged a ton and four half-centuries.

Shubman Gill has been named in the reserves list and Ruturaj Gaikwad has missed out totally.(PTI)
Among Indian openers, he has more runs than Shubman Gill (320), Rohit Sharma (315) and Yashasvi Jaiswal. But it looks like your form in IPL doesn't really count as the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee decided to ignore Gaikwad for Rohit and Jaiswal in India's T20 World Cup squad. Meanwhile, they named Gill in the reserves.

Also Read | 'I've practised tosses, it's not going well...': Ruturaj Gaikwad's odd revelation as CSK captain 'under pressure'

Speaking on his Youtube channel, India legend Krishnamachari Srikkanth lashed out at the BCCI for their questionable decision. He pointed out Gill's poor form and also accused the selection committee of 'favoritism'.

"Shubman Gill is totally out of form, but why he's selected in the team. There's no doubt that Ruturaj Gaikwad deserves a place. He scored more than 500 runs in 17 innings. Also he scored a century against Australia. Shubman Gill is selectors' delight. He gets chance even if he fails. He finds place even if he fails in Test, ODIs and T20s.There's too much of favoritism in selection. The team selection is all about favoritism," he said.

Another notable exclusion has been KL Rahul, who was India's first-choice wicketkeeper-batter at the 2023 ODI World Cup. Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer has also missed out on a spot. Shivam Dube's swashbuckling form with the bat this year has also seen him get selected for the tournament. Riyan Parag has been ignored, but his Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson has been included in the squad.

Gaikwad will be lamenting on missing out on a ticket to the ICC showpiece event. The opener has shown immense maturity after MS Dhoni handed over CSK's captaincy to him on the eve of IPL 2024. CSK are currently fourth in the standings and will be hoping to qualify for the playoffs.

IPL 2024
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

News / Cricket News / Srikkanth accuses BCCI of 'favouritism' in hot-headed rant over Ruturaj Gaikwad snub from T20 World Cup, namedrops Gill
Story Saved
