Yuzvendra Chahal becomes only second IPL bowler after Lasith Malinga to reach incredible wicket-taking feat

The Rajasthan Royals have performed impressively in the 2022 Indian Premier League, and a lot of its credit goes to their leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. The right-arm bowler is currently the highest wicket-taker in the edition (21 dismissals to his name), and on Saturday, he continued on his brilliant run in the season, as he registered figures of 3/28 in four overs against the Punjab Kings. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

As Chahal picked his second wicket of the innings, dismissing Mayank Agarwal on 15, he etched his name in Indian Premier League history as the only second bowler in the tournament to have 20 or more wickets in four seasons.

Only Lasith Malinga, who is also the fast bowling coach of Rajasthan Royals this season, had achieved the feat in the tournament prior to Chahal. The Sri Lankan speedster, who appeared for the Mumbai Indians throughout his entire IPL career, had 20 or more wickets in 2011, 2012, 2013, and 2015.

Chahal, who began his IPL career with RCB and represented the franchise until the last season, had earlier taken 20 or more wickets in 2015, 2016, and 2020.

The leg-spinner had made a brilliant start to the 2022 edition and also took his first-ever hat-trick in IPL during the game against Kolkata Knight Riders, but had just two wickets from the last four matches. However, Chahal started to look threatening again with his brilliant performance against RR, stalling their progress in the middle overs.

The leg-spinner had skipper Mayank Agarwal for the sixth time in 10 innings and went on to dismiss Punjab top-scorer Bairstow in the space of three deliveries.

Despite Chahal's heroics, however, Punjab Kings put a strong total of 189 for 5 against the Royals, thanks to Bairstow's half-century (56) and Jitesh Sharma's fiery unbeaten 38.

