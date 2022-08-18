Yuzvendra Chahal breaks silence on rumours of separation from Dhanashree Verma, issues statement on their relationship

Over the past few hours, the social media has been full of speculations over the recent social media activity of Dhanashree Verma, YouTuber and wife of India's star spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. Dhanashree had removed ‘Chahal’ from her name on her official Instagram profile, and the fans sprung into discussions over a possible rift between the couple. Furthermore, Yuzvendra Chahal's Instagram story, where he talks about starting a “new life,” gave rise to the speculations as well.

On Thursday, however, Chahal posted another Instagram story where he urged the fans to not believe in “rumours.”

He wrote, "A humble request to you all to not believe in any sort of rumours pertaining to our relationship. Kindly, put an end to it. Love and light to everyone."

Yuzvendra Chahal's Instagram story (Instagram)

Chahal married Dhanashree in a private ceremony in December 2020, and the couple enjoys a prominent social media presence. On many occasions, the duo has featured in each other's Instagram videos, where Chahal could be seen shaking a leg with his wife, while Dhanashree accompanies the cricketer on his national duties and in the Indian Premier League.

Earlier this year, Dhanashree had remained quite active on her social media profiles throughout the IPL, and also famously shared reels alongside Rajasthan Royals' star batter Jos Buttler.

Chahal has currently an integral part of India's limited-overs sides, and will return to action in the Asia Cup 2022, that starts on August 27. The leg-spinner had shockingly faced the axe ahead of the last year's T20 World Cup, but made a brilliant comeback to the team since. Chahal is currently India's highest wicket-taker in the shortest format of the game (79 wickets in 62 matches), and is set to lead the side's spin attack in this year's T20 World Cup, scheduled to take place in Australia in October-November.

