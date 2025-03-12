Yuzvendra Chahal imitates Mohammad Rizwan during Punjab Kings' training session, leaves teammates in splits

The 2025 Indian Premier League season is set to begin on March 22, and many franchises have begun training camps to prepare for the edition. Punjab Kings are also gearing up for the season and their newest acquisition, Yuzvendra Chahal, is bringing his trademark humour to his new franchise. Primarily a leg-spinner, Chahal took to batting in a video shared by the franchise, and the bowler himself. Yuzvendra Chahal (R) imitated Mohammad Rizwan during a training session with PBKS(File/X)

Known for his playful antics, he had teammates in splits by imitating Pakistan wicketkeeper and captain Mohammad Rizwan’s viral line, “Yes, it is a two.”

Chahal came padded to the training as well.

Watch:

His lighthearted banter continued when he teased teammate Shashank Singh before stepping up to bat, saying, “Darr gye kya (Are you afraid)?” The video of his antics quickly went viral.

Chahal last played for Team India in August 2023, even though he delivered a solid IPL 2024 season, claiming 18 wickets in 15 games. While he was part of India's title-winning T20 World Cup squad last year, he didn’t get a single game in the tournament.

Ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, Rajasthan Royals opted not to retain him, putting him back in the player pool. PBKS then secured him for a staggering INR 18 crore, making him one of the most expensive players of the auction.

Chahal missed the Vijay Hazare Trophy, the domestic fifty-over tournament, but his T20 form was promising. He picked up 10 wickets in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at a strike rate of 15.00, showcasing his continued prowess as a match-winner.

IPL 2025 presents Chahal with a golden chance to reaffirm his credentials.

PBKS begin campaign on March 25

The Punjab Kings will begin their IPL campaign on March 25 when they meet 2022 winners Gujarat Titans, led by Shubman Gill.

Shreyas Iyer, who steered the Kolkata Knight Riders to title victory in the last season, will be leading the Kings.