Yuzvendra Chahal leaves behind Mohinder Amarnath, Ashish Nehra; celebrates unprecedented feat in 2nd ODI at Lord's

Yuzvendra Chahal on Thursday picked up a fourfer to eclipse bowling great Mohinder Amarnath in the second ODI against England in London. The seasoned tweaker removed Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root and Ben Stokes in quick succession, reducing the home side to 102 for five in 21.3 overs. The Indian then plucked the wicket of a set Moeen Ali, who perished for 47 after powering England past 200 at the Lord's. India vs England 2nd ODI Live Score

Bairstow was bowled for a run-a-ball trying to slog sweep Chahal, who then trapped Root plumb for 11. Stokes, playing one reverse sweep, was lbw to Chahal as well.

Also Read | 'He is way ahead right now. Want him to break plenty of Kohli’s records but...': Imam's honest verdict on Virat vs Babar

Chahal, who finished with 4/47 in his 10 overs, became the only Indian bowler in men's ODI cricket to pick up four or more wickets at the venue. He moved ahead of legendary Mohinder Amarnath, who had returned 3/12 at the 'home of cricket' back in 1983. Ashish Nehra and Harbhajan Singh are also a part of the elite panel, having registered 3/26 and 3/28, respectively.

Best bowling figures by an Indian at Lords (ODI)

4/47 - Yuzvendra Chahal*

3/12 - Mohinder Amarnath

3/26 - Ashish Nehra

3/28 - Harbhajan Singh

While Chahal was the most successful bowler with a burst of 3-18 in 16 balls, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah got two wickets apiece. Mohammed Shami and Prasidh Krishna got a wicket each.

For England, Ali top-scored with 47 in his bid to resurrect the innings, while David Willey and Jonny Bairstow chipped in with 41 and 38 runs respectively.

England, who had slumped to 26-5 inside eight overs at the Oval, avoided similar embarrassment in the second game of the series. They managed to post 246 in 49 overs, just two days after witnessing a 10-wicket thrashing.

Earlier, captain Rohit Sharma elected to field as he announced Virat Kohli's return to the set-up. The former skipper had missed the previous ODI with a "mild groin strain". Kohli, who has been struggling for runs, replaced Shreyas Iyer in the eleven, while England were unchanged from the side that was blown away by Jasprit Bumrah at the Oval.

