'You will see a more confident Yuzi in Sri Lanka': India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal

India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal promised a ‘more confident’ version of his in the upcoming limited-overs series in Sri Lanka which begins with the three-match ODI series on July 13. Chahal, who has not been at his best in the last few games for India, said he has added a couple of variations to his arsenal.

"I've a couple of variations and I'm focusing on that only, not using other deliveries. You will see a more confident Yuzi in this series," Chahal said at a virtual press conference on the announcement of the title sponsors for India's tour of Sri Lanka.

"I'm just working on my angles and in general trying to bowl more." Chahal, who was a vital cog in India's ODI team ahead of the 2019 World Cup, was demoted to Grade C from Grade B in the BCCI annual contracts list for the year and didn't featured in the home ODI series against England.

Also Read | 'He is jumpy, chirpy and talks around': Yuvraj Singh names future India captain

Chahal picked up 3 wickets in the last three T20Is that he played for India against England but his economy rate was over 9.

In fact, in the Australia tour too Chahal picked up only six wickets in his five appearances in white-ball cricket.

Asked about the drought of wickets, Chahal said he tries to give his best but performance is not guaranteed in every match.

"My performance - I don't think it was a dip (in form) or anything. You can't perform in every match. I will try my level best. This series is very important to me," said Chahal, who last played an ODI in Sydney against Australia in November last year.

Also Read | 'Dravid came up to me, Dhoni and said I know we're upset, let's go for a movie'

The leg-spinner who is one of the few first-XI white-ball specialists along with captain Shikhar Dhawan, vice-captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar and all-rounder Hardik Pandya in Sri Lanka right now, said he keeps talking to the coaches to improve his performance.

"I keep talking to the bowling coach. There is confidence now ... My main focus at the moment is just this series.

"There's been lesser cricket over the last year, but that's not in our hands. Whatever series happens, we want to perform. Then, my focus would be IPL and then the World T20."

Asked about adjusting to ODIs after having primarily played only T20s in the last six months or so, Chahal said it should not be an issue.

"Yeah...I am playing an ODI series after a long time. We already played two practice matches here. ODIs are different compared to T20s. I have played 50-plus (ODI) matches, so it should not be an issue. "And when I bowl, I only focus on how to get batsmen out. That's it," he added.