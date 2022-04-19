Yuzvendra Chahal reveals reason behind recreating 2019 World Cup meme-pose after IPL hat-trick

Yuzvendra Chahal ran towards his left, put in a slide and kept his right-arm over his crossed legs and held his pose for a while after completing his maiden hat-trick in the IPL on Monday. The Rajasthan Royals leg-spinner's unique way of celebrating his hat-trick against Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai caught the attention of cricket fans, who immediately started to draw similarities with the leg-spinner's pose during a 2019 World Cup match against Sri Lanka, which gave rise to a meme-fest.

Chahal was asked about his celebration in the post-match presentation ceremony, in which he was also awarded the Player of the Match.

"It's my old meme. In 2019 World Cup, I thought I was in the boundary (sidelines) as I didn't play that match and a meme (on my posture) became very popular," Chahal said.

The leg-spinner, who returned with match-winning figures of 5 for 40 that included four wickets in a single over, said he knew he had to take wickets when captain Sanju Samson threw him the ball in the 17th overs.

"I knew in my mind that I have to take wickets in this over (hat-trick over) and that's the only way the game would change," Chahal said.

removed Venkatesh Iyer off his first delivery in the 17th over and then Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Mavi and Pat Cummins off the fourth, fifth and sixth balls to completely turn the match on its head and hand RR a close seven-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday night. This was after Jos Buttler's 61-ball 103, his second ton of the season, helped Royals score an imposing 217 for five.

"Chahal has more international experience. He is the most experience leg-spinner in the country and in this tournament. He showed how to control the skill. That's more important for him going forward to prove he is good enough to play any competitive cricket," Malinga said at the post-match press conference.

"Leg-spinners have more wicket taking options and he showed today how he can get wickets and changed the game in a single over. I think he showed all the leg-spinners that they are the match-winning bowlers in this competition."

(with PTI inputs)

