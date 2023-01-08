Yuzvendra Chahal, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi involve in epic banter on social media, fans react ‘gajab beijjati hain’

As Paarl Royals gear up to kick-off the maiden edition of the SA20 league against MI Cape Town, the players are already setting up the mood with their hilarious banter on social media. South Africa spinner Tabraiz Shamsi, who is part of the Royals squad, was seen poking fun at Yuzvendra Chahal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a video shared by both Paarl Royals and Rajasthan Royals, Shamsi can be heard making a joke at Chahal, where he calls himself an all-rounder and claims that Chahal will never ever bat ahead of him.

The video was an instant hit among both fans and cricketers as South Africa pacer Lungi Ngidi also joined the banter moments after it was shared on social media.

Dropping a comment on the post, Ngidi wrote: “Well this isn't just right, you can't lie people on public platform, put that bat down and take your shoe off.”

Ngidi was referring to Shamsi's signature wicket celebration, where he removes his shoes, imitates to dial a number and make a call.

The banter didn't stop there as Shamsi responded back to Ngidi saying that he too is part of the list and asking him to get down at number 11.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Screenshot of the online banter between Tabraiz Shamsi and Lungi Ngidi

Meanwhile, Chahal too responded to the post with an epic reply. “What about your tummy my bru,” the Indian cricketer tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Enjoying the exchanges, fans too joined the conversation with one user commenting “gajab beijjati hain be.”

A second user wrote: “But he (Chahal) bowls ahead of you brother.”

In an epic moment, which took place when South Africa toured to India ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022, Chahal and Shamsi were engaged in an on-field banter.

In a video, which went viral on social media, Chahal was seen playfully kicking Shamsi from behind, while the South Africa player was engaged in a conversation with David Miller and Quinton de Kock.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON