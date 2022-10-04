Watch: Yuzvendra Chahal kicks South Africa spinner during LIVE match, video goes viral

The T20I clash between India and South Africa in Guwahati on Sunday will certainly remain a memorable affair. India secured a 16-run win in the high-scoring encounter, which saw the Proteas endure their first T20I series defeat against the Men In Blue on Indian soil. While the win was historic, fans also witnessed some rare incidents, which the players had no controlled over.

A snake crawling on the ground brought a momentarily halt to the play and that was not it. Much later during the second phase of the match floodlights failure forced the game to be paused for almost ten minutes.

While most of the incidents were caught on camera, one which almost went unnoticed was Yuzvendra Chahal's funny antics during the contest. The spinner, who was not part of the playing XI, was seen sharing a light moment with South Africa tweaker Tabraiz Shamsi.

In a video, which went viral on social media, Chahal can be seen playfully kicking Shamsi from behind, while the South Africa player was engaged in a conversation with David Miller and Quinton de Kock.

Yuzvendra Chahal Sir 😅 his Character is so down to earth and Funny. @yuzi_chahal Sirpic.twitter.com/Zi7svSo1eb — Ayush Ranjan (@AyushRaGenius) October 3, 2022

The two sides will once again meet on Tuesday evening in the final and third T20I in Indore. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul have been rested for the match.

The action will then shift to 50-over format, which will see Shikhar Dhawan lead a second string unit.

