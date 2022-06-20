'Told him I want to be the world's best all-rounder': 20-year-old star shares story on Yuzvendra Chahal's bowling tips

Yuzvendra Chahal was at the forefront of Rajasthan Royals' run to the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) final and also played an integral role in India coming back from 2-0 down top level their five-match T20I series against South Africa. Chahal had suffered a downturn in form before the 2021 IPL, in which he took 18 wickets.

Since then, he has established himself as one of the best spinners in limited overs cricket and is now a senior member of the Indian team and RR in the IPL.

Another key factor in RR's run to the final was the contribution from 20-year-old Yashasvi Jaiswal at the top of the order. Jaiswal found his feet after he was dropped for seven games in the first half of the league stage and has since been working wonders for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy.

Jaiswal has made his name as a top order batter thus far but he said that he harbours hopes of improving his bowling skills as well, something that Chahal helped him with. “He is a mystery man (laughs). He is also a legend in his department,” Jaiswal told the Times of India.

“He has a number of variations. He plays chess very well. I talked to him and have taken bowling tips. He told me that I can be a good all-rounder. I told him that I want to be the world's best all-rounder. I want to be the best in both departments - bowling and batting,” said Jaiswal.

Jaiswal has played only three first class matches and has already scored three centuries. Two of those came in the Ranji Trophy semi-final against Uttar Pradesh.

