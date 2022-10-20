Zaheer Khan explains why India are contenders for T20 World Cup final, despite star pacer ‘Jasprit Bumrah being injured’

With Team India set to face Pakistan in their T20 World Cup opener, former cricketer Zaheer Khan had an important prediction to make for Rohit Sharma's side. India will open their campaign in Melbourne on Sunday and the legendary pacer feels they are one of the contenders to make it to the finals.

"Obviously I'm going to go with India. Yes, there have been some talks of some key players, Bumrah being injured and what's going to happen with the bowling but still I feel it with the consistency they've shown for the last few years, I think definitely are going to be the contender to be in the in the finals", he said, while speaking to Cricbuzz.

"The other contender, I feel is England", he further added.

India have been in good form lately, and saw their recent warm-up match vs New Zealand get abandoned. They registered a victory against Australia in their warm-up game on Monday.

Defending a target of 187 runs, a three-wicket haul by Mohammed Shami in the final over helped India bowl out Australia for 180 in 20 overs. Aaron Finch was in good form with a knock of 76 runs off 54 balls but it went in vain. Meanwhile, Bhuvneshwar Kumar also bagged two wickets. Initially, India posted 186 for seven in 20 overs, with KL Rahul hammering 57 runs off 33 balls and Suryakumar Yadav slamming 50 runs off 33 deliveries. Kane Richardson was in blistering bowling form and bagged four wickets for the hosts.

In a video uploaded by BCCI, recently even captain Rohit spoke about his team's objective. He said, "It's been a while since we have won the World Cup. Obviously. the motive and the whole thought process to win it but we know we need to do a lot of things right to get there so once step at a time for us. We can't think too far ahead. You can't really think about semis or final from now onwards. You need to focus on each time that you're going to come again and prepare for that. Our focus will be on that and to make sure that we move in the right direction".

