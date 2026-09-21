‘Zaheer Khan is the Sachin Tendulkar of bowling’: MS Dhoni's old faith echoes through CSK's new era

Zaheer Khan’s appointment as Chennai Super Kings head coach for IPL 2027 is, on the surface, a decisive break with the past. He succeeds Stephen Fleming, who had occupied the role since 2009 and became almost inseparable from the franchise’s identity. Yet beneath that change sits a striking threat of continuity: MS Dhoni was handed the responsibility for finding Fleming’s successor, and Zaheer is a cricketer whose judgement Dhoni trusted long before today’s coaching search brought them together again.

Zaheer Khan and MS Dhoni after an IPL match. (X Images)

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The trust was never expressed more emphatically than in Colombo in September 2012. Zaheer was enduring a difficult World T20; wickets had dried up, and questions were gathering around India’s senior fast bowler. Dhoni could have reached for the usual captain’s defence, but instead chose perhaps the most powerful comparison available in Indian cricket.

When Dhoni put Zaheer alongside Tendulkar

“It’s easier to go after a bowler when he is not doing well. For me, Zaheer is the Sachin Tendulkar of the Indian bowling attack. He has been the leader of the bowling unit for a number of years now,” Dhoni said at the time. The force of that remark lay as much in its timing as its language. Zaheer was not being celebrated after a match-winning spell; MS Dhoni was defending him when scrutiny was at its sharpest. He even acknowledged the dip in form, saying Zaheer had not been as effective in the preceding matches, before shifting some of the responsibility towards the rest of the attack. “In those situations, others need to step up,” Dhoni said, adding that he believed it was only a matter of time before Zaheer returned to form.

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{{^usCountry}} The faith had been forged well before the press conference. Under Dhoni, Zaheer became far more than India’s senior seamer. He was the attack’s organiser and problem-solver, almost an unofficial bowling captain - trusted to read conditions, alter plans and guide young bowlers while Dhoni controlled the larger shape of the game from behind the stumps. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The faith had been forged well before the press conference. Under Dhoni, Zaheer became far more than India’s senior seamer. He was the attack’s organiser and problem-solver, almost an unofficial bowling captain - trusted to read conditions, alter plans and guide young bowlers while Dhoni controlled the larger shape of the game from behind the stumps. {{/usCountry}}

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Their partnership reached its most celebrated point during India’s 2011 World Cup triumph. Zaheer finished with 21 wickets, joint-most in the tournament, but his importance extended beyond the scorebook. India had in him a seasoned fast bowler capable of understanding not merely his own spell but the rhythm of an entire innings. Dhoni gave him room to think, and Zaheer later remembered precisely that freedom when Dhoni retired from international cricket in 2020: “Really enjoyed the freedom of bowling with you.”

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That line feels particularly relevant now. Dhoni’s captaincy was often at its most effective when he knew where not to interfere, and Zaheer was one of those rare cricketers who could be handed responsibility rather than instructions. Their equation was not built on ostentatious display of friendship so much as professional faith: the captain trusted the bowler’s mind, and the bowler valued the captain for allowing him to use it.

Also Read: Chennai Super Kings appoint Zaheer Khan as their new head coach

Zaheer arrives at CSK with considerably more than nostalgia behind him. Since retiring, he has occupied senior operations and development roles with the Mumbai Indians and later worked with the Lucknow Super Giants. The appointment therefore stands firmly on professional logic, but the Dhoni connection gives it another dimension - particularly after CSK entrusted Dhoni with finding Fleming’s successor, and he made a strong case for an Indian coach.

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Fourteen years after Dhoni defended a struggling Zaheer by calling him the Sachin Tendulkar of India’s bowling attack, their paths have converged again. Back then, Dhoni trusted Zaheer with the most important overs and the intellectual ownership of his attack; now, at a franchise entering life after its longest-serving coach, Zaheer has been entrusted with something larger. He is no longer being asked to run the bowling unit. He is being asked to help run the Chennai Super Kings.