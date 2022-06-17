Home / Cricket / 'He knows what to use against which batsman': Zaheer lavishes praise on 'smart' India bowler; 'Important he stays fit'
  • The former India fast bowler is mightily impressed with the bowler, insisting that it is important for India that he ‘stays fit and healthy’.
Zaheer Khan; Team India players in action(Twitter/BCCI)
Published on Jun 17, 2022 04:06 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

The Indian team will be aiming to level the five-match series in Rajkot when the side takes on the Proteas in the fourth T20I. India had lost the first two T20Is of the series, but made a strong comeback in the third with a 48-run victory over the visitors. While many different players stepped up across the three games for the Indian team, one Team India star who has been consistently performing for the side is pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Also read: 'Because they have another must-win game here...': Ex-PAK spinner explains why India need Umran debut in 4th T20I vs SA

The right-arm bowler has taken six wickets in three games so far, registering figures of 1/43, 4/13, and 1/21 respectively. In the second T20I, his performance was hailed by the former cricketers and fans alike, as India were defending a lowly score of 149, and conceded a defeat with 10 balls to spare.

Former India fast bowler Zaheer Khan lavished praise on Bhuvneshwar following his heroics in the second game.

“He always keeps things very simple. He has the experience of playing at this level. He understands the situation and the conditions. He hits wicket-to-wicket, hits those areas, and hits those lengths. From there, he looks to bring the ball back into the right-hander and some just hold the shape and go away,” Zaheer said on Cricbuzz.

“When Pretorius came (to bat in 2nd T20I), he knew that his role was to up the ante. So, the use of knuckle-ball was smart. He understands what to use for which batsman that can result in a wicket. He's an expereinced campaigner. Fitness has been a concern, but it is important for him to stay on top of that. Otherwise, what we want to get from Bhuvi is going to remain the same. From India's point of view, it's important he stays fit and healthy so he can continue to do the damage and help the other bowlers as well,” said Zaheer further.

india vs south africa zaheer khan bhuvneshwar kumar team india + 2 more
