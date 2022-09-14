Home / Cricket / Zaheer Khan, Mahela Jayawardene given new roles by Mumbai Indians

Zaheer Khan, Mahela Jayawardene given new roles by Mumbai Indians

Published on Sep 14, 2022 01:17 PM IST

Zaheer and Jayawardene will provide senior leadership of the group’s cricket operations worldwide, including overall strategic planning, the creation of an integrated global high-performance eco-system, as well as responsibility for each team’s coaching and support structures, working closely with the team head coaches to ensure synergies, a consistent brand of cricket.

Zaheer Khan and Mahela Jayawardene(Mumbai Indians)
Former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene and former India fast bowler Zaheer Khan were elevated to new rules by Mumbai Indians on Wednesday. Jayawardene was appointed as the Global Head of Performance. Zaheer, on the other hand, was named the Global Head of Performance.

The reason behind the step was the expansion of the MI franchise into the UAE T20 League and the South Africa franchise league with MI Emirates and MI Cape Town along with Mumbai Indians.

"It is an absolute honour for me to lead MI's global cricket operations. Mrs Ambani and Akash's leadership and guidance have made MI the most valued global cricket franchise and I am very happy to see MI grow globally. I look forward to this new responsibility to build a strong cohesive global brand of cricket," Jayawardene said.

"I am humbled to take on this new role and thank Mrs Nita Ambani and Akash for their faith in me. MI has been home for me as a player and as a coaching team member, and now as we embark on a new journey. I look ahead to working closely with all the stakeholders in the global network to unearth new potential that can join the family," Zaheer added.

